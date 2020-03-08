Two more coronavirus cases confirmed in Slovakia

- Two more people in Slovakia tested positive on Sunday, one from Bratislava and one from Senec. One has been hospitalised, the other one remains in home isolation. There are now five confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection in Slovakia, while 491 samples have tested negative.
- Secondary schools administered by the Bratislava Self-Governing Region will be closed between March 9 and March 13 in response to the coronavirus occurring in the region of the capital, Bratislava Regional Governor Juraj Droba informed.
- Bratislava Cambridge International School will remain closed for two weeks as of March 9, after one of its students was diagnosed with the coronavirus. This is not a new case; the student is most likely a member of the Slovak family that has been quarantined in Austria. (Sme)
- Comenius University and Slovak University of Technology, both Bratislava-based, suspended lessons until March 21. Rectors recommended students who live in dormitories to go home during the break.
- The city of Košice banned all events with a higher concentration of people that are organised by the self-government as of March 9. (Korzar)
- The Foreign Affairs Ministry does not recommend citizens travel to Italy.
- Low-cost airline Wizz Air cancelled all flights to the Italian cities of Milano, Treviso, and Bergamo. This also applies to its regular lines from Budapest and Debrecen to Milano-Malpensa. (ČTK)
- Bratislava Region is also following the Public Health Authority's instructions and does not recommend visits to hospitalised patients or clients at social care facilities.
- Bratislava's Old Town borough has closed the primary school on Hlboká Street as some children were in direct contact with people infected with the coronavirus.
8. Mar 2020 at 18:17 | Compiled by Spectator staff