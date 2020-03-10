Coronavirus: Cultural and sports events scrapped, tourist attractions closed

Slovakia responds with vast measures that will also affect tourists in the country.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the cancellation of a number of public events in Bratislava and other Slovak towns.

"It is prohibited to hold any sporting, cultural and social events for the next 14 days," PM Peter Pellegrini (Smer) said on March 9.

The ban valid for Slovakia comes into force on Tuesday, March 10. The Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) previously issued a recommendation for people to avoid public gatherings.

Slovakia has reported six coronavirus cases, one in eastern Slovakia, according to the latest information from the Health Ministry.

Bratislava: Events called off and institutions closed

Several boroughs of Bratislava, including Petržalka and Karlova Ves, had cancelled their public events prior to the ban. Petržalka, moreover, decided to close its libraries and swimming pool until March 16.

Karlova Ves apologised for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation of events amid the coronavirus crisis.

"We are sorry about the situation, but we are trying to especially protect the most vulnerable groups of people," the Bratislava borough of Karlova Ves posted on Facebook on March 6.

The boroughs of Old Town and Ružinov in Bratislava decided to close its doors for the public, apart from its information points, between March 10 and 13. Furthermore, the Old Town made a decision to cancel and postpone its events to dates after March 31. However, the Zichy and F7 galleries, managed by the Old Town, will remain open but no public tours and exhibition openings will be held.

The following is a list of Bratislava events and institutions that have been cancelled and closed due to the coronavirus (to be updated):

City Gallery of Bratislava , City Museum of Bratislava , and the City Library closed until further notice,

, , and the closed until further notice, the Bratislava Zoo closed until further notice,

closed until further notice, Bratislava Castle ,

, Castle Devín ,

, The Primate's Palace ,

, sports facilities: gym and swimming pool Pasienky, Sauna Delfín, Sauna Rosnička, arena on Harmincova Street, FIT STARZ, Ondrej Nepela primary school,

Café Propeller closed until March 31,

closed until March 31, Cinema Film Europe on Štefánikova Street closed until further notice,

on Štefánikova Street closed until further notice, Cinema Mladosť closed until March 20 for now,

closed until March 20 for now, Cinema Lamač closed until further notice,

closed until further notice, libraries and a swimming pool in Petržalka closed until March 17,

libraries in Nové Mesto closed until further notice,

Lola Marsh concert cancelled,

concert cancelled, ČSOB Bratislava Marathon 2020 cancelled,

cancelled, Incheba Expo Bratislava decided to postpone the Motorcycle and Boat Show exhibitions, originally to be held on March 12 to 15, to a new date,

decided to postpone the exhibitions, originally to be held on March 12 to 15, to a new date, Slovak National Gallery and its branches in other Slovak towns closed until further notice,

and its branches in other Slovak towns closed until further notice, Slovak National Theatre closed until March 23,

closed until March 23, Slovak National Museum and its branches closed until March 23,

and its branches closed until March 23, Febiofest , an international film festival, cancelled. A new date yet to be announced,

, an international film festival, cancelled. A new date yet to be announced, Visegrad Film Forum cancelled,

cancelled, several Bratislava-based theatres, including Astorka and LAB, cancelled shows for the coming days.

The BTB Tourist Information Centre will remain closed until further notice as well.

Shopping centres in Bratislava, such as Central and Aupark, and fitness centres will not be taking any preventive measures amid the coronavirus outbreak at this point, however. Events organised by firms may be happening as well.

Ružomberok: Masks in a town hall

Before the ban was announced, the town of Ružomberok stated it would also call off events organised by the town. It closed its pool and banned citizens from attending the Ružomberok Town Council meetings. Employees of the Town Hall's information point were ordered to wear masks. A similar measure is in place at Košice City Hall.

The measures in Ružomberok have been in place from the morning of March 9 and will remain in force until further notice. Public events organised by municipalities, including Slovakia's second largest city of Košice, are now banned across the country.

The following is a list of bigger events and well-known institutions that have been cancelled and closed in places outside Bratislava due to the coronavirus (to be updated):

Bojnice Castle closed until March 23,

closed until March 23, Bokami Západných Tatier race cancelled,

cancelled, Furniture and Living 2020 at the Agrokomplex National Exhibition Centre in Nitra postponed.

Numerous sports facilities and cultural institutions run by Slovak municipalities have been closed as well.

People are advised to check the websites and social media of Slovak towns for more information.

10. Mar 2020 at 6:47 | Compiled by Spectator staff