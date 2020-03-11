Items in shopping cart: View
Emergency declared less than a week after the first Covid-19 case (news digest)

March 11 was an eventful day for Slovakia. Check the latest updates on the coronavirus in Slovakia and other news from March 11.

Police officers and soldiers jointly check vehicles on the Slovak-Czech border crossing of Makov/Bíla-Bumbálka on March 11, 2020.Police officers and soldiers jointly check vehicles on the Slovak-Czech border crossing of Makov/Bíla-Bumbálka on March 11, 2020. (Source: TASR)

This is your overview of news from Slovakia on March 11.
For all the news about the coronavirus in Slovakia.
Read more about the election and post-election coverage.

Coronavirus in Slovakia updates

  • Slovakia now has ten confirmed coronavirus cases. Read more updates on the coronavirus in Slovakia from the morning of March 11.

  • The government decided to declare an emergency across Slovakia starting Thursday, March 12.

  • The crisis management team will meet at the Interior Ministry at 11:00 on March 12. They are to discuss the closing of all schools in the country.

  • The Association of Hospitals of Slovakia, the Slovak Chamber of Dental Practitioners and the Slovak Chamber of Pharmacists complained about the lack of protective equipment. Pharmacists added the situation in pharmacies may soon be critical.

  • The government agreed that the Administration of State Material Reserves of the Slovak Republic will receive funds to purchase some equipment, including mechanical ventilation. Laboratories, in which coronavirus samples are tested, will receive support as well.

  • The firm Zornica has begun to produce masks and silver masks with an antibacterial layer.

  • Not only the police but also the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic will secure public order. The government approved a proposal to assign up to 500 soldiers each day to this purpose.

  • Due to the coronavirus outbreak, members of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic deployed in special missions are serving on the Slovak-Czech border crossing of Makov/Bílá-Bumbálka. (TASR)

  • A funeral home, run by the capital of Bratislava, is offering a new service due to the coronavirus. It will deliver flowers to funeral services and burial places to reduce the number of people at funeral services. (TASR)

  • Comenius University and the Slovak University of Technology, both in Bratislava, will close their dormitories from March 13. This will not concern foreign students.

  • The public broadcaster RTVS will broadcast more children's programmes after many kindergartens and schools stayed closed due to the virus.

Coalition talks

  • Potential coalition partners expressed their desire to form a new government as soon as possible, Jaroslav Naď from Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) said after a meeting of leaders of the four parties (OĽaNO, Sme Rodina, SaS, Za Ľudí). He did not comment on the division of ministries and future ministers.

Other news

  • The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) detained 13 judges and other people with links to Marian Kočner.
  • President Zuzana Čaputová will sign a law on the 13th pensions, which was adopted by Smer, ĽSNS, SNS and Sme Rodina. However, she will turn to the Constitutional Court due to a fast-track procedure used shortly before the election.
  • PS/Spolu filed a complaint to the Constitutional Court for mistakes which arose from the parliamentary election and for a quorum of the 7 percent an electoral coalition is to reach.

We feel a responsibility towards the people whose votes were not treated as they were supposed to be treated.

Martin Dubéci from PS

  • Slovakia will send eight police officers to Greece to help protect an external border of the EU with Turkey amid an increase of migrants in the region. Slovakia's police forces said Greece had asked the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (FRONTEX) for help.

Read alsoWhy did the police move against judges? One of them collaborated Read more  Read alsoCovid-19 to slow down Slovak economy Read more  Read alsoCould Witcher be shot in Slovakia? Filmmakers tend to look at incentives Read more  Read alsoThe Defence Ministry bought missiles after the election Read more 

11. Mar 2020 at 22:28  | Compiled by Spectator staff

