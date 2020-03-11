Emergency declared less than a week after the first Covid-19 case (news digest)

This is your overview of news from Slovakia on March 11.

Slovakia now has ten confirmed coronavirus cases. Read more updates on the coronavirus in Slovakia from the morning of March 11.

The government decided to declare an emergency across Slovakia starting Thursday, March 12.

The crisis management team will meet at the Interior Ministry at 11:00 on March 12. They are to discuss the closing of all schools in the country.

The Association of Hospitals of Slovakia, the Slovak Chamber of Dental Practitioners and the Slovak Chamber of Pharmacists complained about the lack of protective equipment. Pharmacists added the situation in pharmacies may soon be critical.

The government agreed that the Administration of State Material Reserves of the Slovak Republic will receive funds to purchase some equipment, including mechanical ventilation. Laboratories, in which coronavirus samples are tested, will receive support as well.

The firm Zornica has begun to produce masks and silver masks with an antibacterial layer.

Not only the police but also the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic will secure public order. The government approved a proposal to assign up to 500 soldiers each day to this purpose.