Charges against judges show nobody is inviolable

Politicians, high-ranking judges and transparency watchdogs welcome the charges.

Read the reactions of Justice Minister Gábor Gál, PM Peter Pellegrini, former justice minister Lucia Žitňanská, top judges and others.

“We need to robustly cleanse [the judiciary] from all those involved in [corruption] and bring them to a fair trial so that justice can be restored,” said outgoing Justice Minister Gábor Gál (Most-Híd) in his reaction to charges brought against a group of judges and other persons on March 11.

The judges, whom the media have since dubbed Kočner's judges, have been detained on charges of corruption, interference with the independence of courts and obstruction of justice, the police stated.

11. Mar 2020 at 21:59 | Compiled by Spectator staff