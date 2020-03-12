Changes to tram transport in Bratislava due to resumed modernisation

The X6 bus will replace tram Nr 4 on the Danube embankment.

As of Saturday, March 14, tram transport in Bratislava will change due to the resumed reconstruction and modernisation works on the tram line from the city centre to Dúbravka.

These changes will affect the route of tram line Nr 4, which instead of going along the Danube embankment will go via the tunnel. Transport along the Danube embankment will be secured by bus Nr X6, from Kráľovské Údolie (former PKO), via Chatam Sófer, Most SNP, Ľ. Štúra Square, Šafárikovo Square (a new stop), Malá Scéna up to Nové SND (the new building of the SND). It will run at 7-8 minute intervals.

Tram line Nr 4 will go via SNP Square up to Kapucínska Street, the tunnel and then continue along its original route towards Karlova Ves and Dúbravka.

Four-phase reconstruction

The long-awaited reconstruction of the tram track from the city centre to the boroughs of Karlova Ves and Dúbravka, the so-called Dúbravsko-Karloveská radial, started last June. The price tag for the whole project is €65.1 million including VAT, while the refurbishment itself is divided into four phases.

The first and second phases included reconstruction of the tram track from the Molecova tram stop via Karlova Ves borough up to the terminal stop in Dúbravka. The remaining two phases of the track reconstruction will take place this year and should be completed by September. These will include reconstruction of the tracks from the Molecova tram stop to the city centre. Work is planned to be completed by September 2020.

