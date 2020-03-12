Six new coronavirus cases confirmed in Slovakia

One more Slovak is said to be infected in Austria.

Six new patients infected with coronavirus have been confirmed in Slovakia, said PM Peter Pellegrini (Smer) after arriving to the March 12 meeting of the crisis staff.

They all live or work in Bratislava and were in contact with people with confirmed coronavirus infection, Pellegrini added.

As a result, there are altogether 16 confirmed infection cases on the territory of the country.

>>> Click here for all the information about the coronavirus in Slovakia

Meanwhile, the Tyrol has informed that a Slovak woman working in the village of Berwang became infected with coronavirus, during her visit to the Ischgl ski centre in early March.

Apart from her, there is a four-member family from Slovakia with confirmed coronavirus infection, quarantined in Austria.

Related article

Related article State of emergency over coronavirus. What does it mean? (Q&A) Read more

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to leave all the articles about the coronavirus available for everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

12. Mar 2020 at 14:12 | Compiled by Spectator staff