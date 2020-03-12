Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Six new coronavirus cases confirmed in Slovakia

One more Slovak is said to be infected in Austria.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

Six new patients infected with coronavirus have been confirmed in Slovakia, said PM Peter Pellegrini (Smer) after arriving to the March 12 meeting of the crisis staff.

They all live or work in Bratislava and were in contact with people with confirmed coronavirus infection, Pellegrini added.

As a result, there are altogether 16 confirmed infection cases on the territory of the country.

>>> Click here for all the information about the coronavirus in Slovakia

Meanwhile, the Tyrol has informed that a Slovak woman working in the village of Berwang became infected with coronavirus, during her visit to the Ischgl ski centre in early March.

Apart from her, there is a four-member family from Slovakia with confirmed coronavirus infection, quarantined in Austria.

Related articleState of emergency over coronavirus. What does it mean? (Q&A) Read more 

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to leave all the articles about the coronavirus available for everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

12. Mar 2020 at 14:12  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Peter Pellegrini

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics:
Coronavirus

Top stories

Coronavirus will close schools, bars and airports. Crisis staff adopts precautions

During the upcoming weekend, people will be able to buy groceries only.

Disinfecting the buses in Bratislava on March 9.

State of emergency over coronavirus. What does it mean? (Q&A)

What to expect in the coming days in Slovakia.

Čaputová sends 13th pensions to court

The President decided not to veto the costly measure MPs passed days before the election in a short-tracked procedure.

President Zuzana Čaputová will not veto the 13th pensions but will turn to the Constitutional Court over a procedure used by the parliament during an adoption process of the law.

Emergency situation applies from Thursday morning

There are ten confirmed cases of covid-19 in Slovakia.

Illustrative stock photo

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring