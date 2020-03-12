Coronavirus will close schools, bars and airports. Crisis staff adopts precautions

During the upcoming weekend, people will be able to buy groceries only.

The crisis staff has adopted tough measures to stop coronavirus infection from spreading.

It has decided to close schools, bars, ski centres and water parks, and all three international airports for 14 days, PM Peter Pellegrini (Smer) informed on March 12.

Moreover, everybody who returns from abroad will have to go into 14-day home quarantine. For those who do not want to threaten their family members, the Interior Ministry will open its facilities. Those interested will have to call 112, where they will receive further information.

Shopping centres will be closed during the upcoming weekend, with only groceries, drugstores and pharmacies opened. If there are many people during the working week, the crisis staff will decide on further restrictions.

Meanwhile, the state is discussing with travel agencies the possibility of cancelling all trips abroad.

“The aim of these precautions is to prevent the onset of infection,” Pellegrini said, and asked people to be patient and respect the restrictions.

The prime minister assured the public of having stocks of necessary protective devices like respirators, which will be distributed to doctors and hospitals soon. They also have one-off masks that they plan to distribute for free to everybody who needs them.

At the same time, they plan to extend the testing capacities, and also purchase some devices from abroad, Pellegrini informed.

Precautions adopted by the crisis staff The introduction of border controls on all crossings, starting on March 13. People will be allowed to enter Slovakia only if they have a permanent or temporary residence permit. People living in the border areas like Rajka or Kittsee who work in Slovakia will need a valid confirmation for working in Slovakia.

The closure of all three international airports in Bratislava, Košice and Poprad for passenger transport. Private and cargo flights will not be limited. The Interior Ministry will discuss possibilities on how to transport them home with foreign holidaymakers who are currently in Slovakia.

Stop to international train and bus transport through Slovakia, except for supplies. The operation of domestic trains in holiday regime.

International haulage should not be restricted so that supplies for companies are secured.

The mandatory 14-day quarantine for all people coming from abroad. For those who do not want to threaten their family members, the Interior Ministry will open its facilities.

The closure of schools and school facilities for 14 days, starting on March 16.

The closure of social and cultural facilities.

Shopping centres will be closed during the upcoming weekend, with only groceries, drugstores and pharmacies opened.

The closure of bars, night discos, ski centres, wellness centres and water parks. Restaurants and hotels will remain open.

The restriction of office hours in client centres, district authorities, and Sociálna Poisťovňa offices. They will be open for three hours only, while the number of clients will be limited too.

12. Mar 2020 at 14:18 | Compiled by Spectator staff