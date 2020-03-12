Items in shopping cart: View
VÚB prepared to defer clients’ debt repayments due to Covid-19

The inspiration to help people and business comes from Italy.

Following an example from Italy, the VÚB bank in Slovakia has offered its customers and businesses the chance to postpone their instalments without any additional costs.

The decision came because it is likely that the Slovak economy will face certain problems due to the coronavirus outbreak. Since stricter measures, including the closure of schools and institutions and other steps impacting businesses, are in place, the income of many families will be affected.

“We feel co-responsibility for the development in the country and that is why we have decided to offer all our clients the option to postpone instalments free of charge,” VÚB spokesperson Dominik Miša said, as quoted by the Index magazine.

VÚB clients can defer instalments for one to six months. As yet, nobody has applied for a postponement, Index reported.

Terms remain the same

VÚB is part of the Intesa Sanpaolo bank group, which has already begun to offer an identical service in Italy.

12. Mar 2020 at 23:16  | Compiled by Spectator staff

