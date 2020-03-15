Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Who will sit in Slovakia's next government?

Some names have been confirmed, some have leaked to the media.

The representatives of the future coalition parties (l-r): Boris Kollár of Sme Rodina, Igor Matovič of OĽaNO, Veronika Remišová of Za Ľudí and Richard Sulík of SaSThe representatives of the future coalition parties (l-r): Boris Kollár of Sme Rodina, Igor Matovič of OĽaNO, Veronika Remišová of Za Ľudí and Richard Sulík of SaS (Source: TASR)
Related articleThe four-leaf clover coalition presented ministerial nominations to president Read more 

The new cabinet of Igor Matovič will comprise the owner of a hairdressers' chain and the leader of a pastoral team.

The names that have been confirmed so far among the ministers to serve under PM Igor Matovič are Richard Sulík of Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), Eduard Heger of the prime-ministerial party Ordinary People (OĽaNO) and Branislav Gröhling of SaS.

Some of the unconfirmed names that have leaked to the media and are very likely to be in the new cabined are Mária Kolíková, Veronika Remišová and Vladimír Ledecký of Za ľudí, Jaroslav Naď, Marek Krajči and Gábor Grendel of OĽaNO.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

15. Mar 2020 at 13:44  | Roman Cuprik

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Election

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics:
Hnutie SME RODINA

Top stories

10 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday noon

There are currently 54 patients diagnosed with the infection in Slovakia.

Testing the samples at the Slovak Academy of Sciences.

New online platform offers help to hospitals and social care facilities threatened with coronavirus

The system is ready to collect and distribute financial and material help.

Illustrative stock photo

Twenty hospital employees quarantined due to hospital failure in Bratislava

A patient, later diagnosed with coronavirus, underwent examinations and stayed in the Ružinov hospital without proper measures taken.

The medical facility in Ružinov.

PS/Spolu has submitted an election complaint. What are the odds the results might change?

The Constitutional Court has never ordered the recounting of votes in the history of Slovak parliamentary elections.

Michal Truban (left) and Miroslav Beblavý (second left)

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring