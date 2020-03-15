Who will sit in Slovakia's next government?

Some names have been confirmed, some have leaked to the media.

The representatives of the future coalition parties (l-r): Boris Kollár of Sme Rodina, Igor Matovič of OĽaNO, Veronika Remišová of Za Ľudí and Richard Sulík of SaS (Source: TASR)

Related article The four-leaf clover coalition presented ministerial nominations to president Read more

The new cabinet of Igor Matovič will comprise the owner of a hairdressers' chain and the leader of a pastoral team.

The names that have been confirmed so far among the ministers to serve under PM Igor Matovič are Richard Sulík of Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), Eduard Heger of the prime-ministerial party Ordinary People (OĽaNO) and Branislav Gröhling of SaS.

Some of the unconfirmed names that have leaked to the media and are very likely to be in the new cabined are Mária Kolíková, Veronika Remišová and Vladimír Ledecký of Za ľudí, Jaroslav Naď, Marek Krajči and Gábor Grendel of OĽaNO.

15. Mar 2020 at 13:44 | Roman Cuprik