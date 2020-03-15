Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

61 cases as of Sunday evening (overview)

30 million surgical masks are expected to arrive within a week and a half. Read an overview of coronavirus-related news from Sunday.

Kajetán Kičura, head of the State Material Reserves, informed about the planned supplies of protective equipment on March 15.Kajetán Kičura, head of the State Material Reserves, informed about the planned supplies of protective equipment on March 15. (Source: TASR)

For all the news about the coronavirus in Slovakia click here.
See the precautions effective since March 13 here.

  • As of Monday morning, all small retail shops and service providers with the exception of grocery shops, pharmacies, newsagents, veterinary ambulances, and shops selling animal food. Restaurants remain open but are not allowed to serve clients on their premises. The government has announced national emergency for state-run health care. Read more about the new measures.

  • 17 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Slovakia on Sunday, March 15, increasing the total number to 61. The new cases are located in Bratislava (5 cases), Trenčín Region (5 cases), Nitra (3 cases), Trnava (1 case), Banská Bystrica (1 case), Martin (1 case), and Nové Zámky (1 case). At the same time, 1,375 total samples tested negative.

  • Public health authorities have added an English version to a special coronavirus website, korona.gov.sk (click to go directly to the English version). The Slovak Spectator will make sure you will stay up to date with the latest news on coronavirus and measures taken in the country. Follow our coronavirus page.
  • The State Material Reserves signed a deal to have 30 million surgical masks and other protection means be supplied to Slovakia within a week and a half, the head of the reserves administration, Kajetán Kičura, said, adding that this should be enough for all citizens. The reserves administration also plans to purchase several hundreds of thousand rapid tests, to be used for the public and for fire and police forces or railway staff. They also expect to get FFP2 and FFP3 respirators, machines for lung ventilation, COVID-19 diagnostic sets, disposable protective suits, protective glasses etc.
  • More than 20,000 people might have returned to Slovakia between Thursday and Friday. The Foreign Affairs Ministry reported that they sent an SMS to Slovak mobile phone users outside the country on March 12 to 268,473 phones, and then another one on March 13 that went to 248,759 Slovak SIM cards abroad.
  • Stricter measures apply in Austria now, the movement of people outside their homes was further limited. (Sme)
  • Hungary reported its first coronavirus death, an elderly man died in Budapest.

“It is only and only up to us all what the course of the virus in Slovakia will be like. It is about responsibility, nothing else.”

Future health minister Marek Krajčí of OĽaNO speaking on Sunday political talk show on the Markíza private TV channel.

  • Designated PM Igor Matovič expects his predecessor in the post, the outgoing PM Peter Pellegrini, to invite him to all meetings linked with the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia. We must put politics aside given the situation, Matovič said on the Sunday political talk show. (RTVS)
  • Slovakia should release money to aid companies suffering from the virus-induced limitations to business, ruling coalition politicians agreed on the political talk show on the news-only channel TA3. They believe the EU funds that Slovakia failed to draw in the previous programme period could be used to alleviate the situation of companies. Delays in paying payroll taxes are an option too.
    Richard Sulík, Boris Kollár on the left and Veronika Remišová and Eduard Heger on the right. Richard Sulík, Boris Kollár on the left and Veronika Remišová and Eduard Heger on the right. (Source: TA3 printscreen)

  • Devínska Nová Ves Mayor Dárius Krajčír calls on the governemnt to order the shut down of the Volkswagen plant in this municipal in western Bratislava. He argues 11,000 people work in the plant and "I do not believe all the hygienic and anti-epidemic measures are being observed". PM Peter Pellegrini admitted that Volkswagen Slovakia might stop its production on March 16, adding there is a suspicion that one of its employees is infected with the coronavirus. (SITA, SME)
  • People without protective masks, scarves or other suitable alternatives will not be allowed to take city public transport in Nitra, Banská Bystrica, Trnava, Trenčín, and in the Bratislava Region.
  • In Nitra, buses will follow the Saturday schedule as of Tuesday, March 18, while regional transport will follow the school holiday schedule.
  • In the Bratislava Region, the Slovak Lines Regio carrier changed the schedule to the Saturday schedule as of Tuesday. Travellers will be let onto buses only through back doors and the first eight seats must be left empty. The company recommends buying bus tickets through the IDS BK app.

15. Mar 2020 at 19:52  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

New measures: National emergency and further limits to business

Coronavirus will close most shops and service providers. We are doing ok so far, PM Peter Pellegrini said.

PM Peter Pellegrini announces further measures and national emergency after the March 15 session of his cabinet.

17 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Sunday evening

There are currently 61 patients diagnosed with the infection in Slovakia.

Testing the samples at the Slovak Academy of Sciences.

Who will sit in Slovakia's next government?

Some names have been confirmed, some have leaked to the media.

The representatives of the future coalition parties (l-r): Boris Kollár of Sme Rodina, Igor Matovič of OĽaNO, Veronika Remišová of Za Ľudí and Richard Sulík of SaS

New online platform offers help to hospitals and social care facilities threatened with coronavirus

The system is ready to collect and distribute financial and material help.

Illustrative stock photo

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring