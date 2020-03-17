These are the measures currently in place in Slovakia

Our paywall policy
The Slovak Spectator has decided to leave all the articles about the coronavirus available for everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.
- Stop to international train and bus transport through Slovakia, except for supplies. The operation of domestic trains in holiday regime. More about transport limitations here.
- Protective masks or suitable alternatives are recommended for passengers on public transport. In some cities, they are obligatory.
- All three international airports closed for 14 days as of March 16.
- Foreign Affairs Ministry does not recommend travelling to any country of the world. Anyone who lives is risking severe complications or even impossibility to return to Slovakia.
- National emergency has been announced for the whole health care sector as of March 16. Under this regime, some professions, including health care workers, fall under state orders. This way, the state will be able to move health care staff and material between hospitals.
- All health care providers must stop providing planned surgeries that are not linked to life- or health-threatening cases. They should maintain their capacities ready for a greater outbreak of the epidemic.
- Schools, bars, ski centres and water parks,... for 14 days as of March 16.
- Churches remain closed for 14 days as well, there are no religious services taking place in Slovakia.
- Shopping centres (excluding supermakets selling food and essentials), all small retail shops and service providers with the exception of grocery shops, pharmacies, newsagents, petrol stations, veterinary ambulances, and shops selling animal food. Restaurants remain open but are not allowed to serve clients on their premises. Laundry rooms and dry cleaners, as well as car repair shops, tyre services and towing services can be opened. Moreover, taxi services will be allowed to work, but only to transport goods and products (like food), not people.
- Everybody who returns from abroad has to go into 14-day home quarantine. All those who return within the repatriation efforts of the government will be required to remain in quarantine facilities provided by the government.
Coronavirus: What does home quarantine mean? Read more
- The restriction of office hours in client centres, district authorities, labour offices and Sociálna Poisťovňa offices. They will be open for three hours only, while the number of clients will be limited too.
- Starting on March 13, the Foreigners’ Police offices will operate under a limited regime for the following 14 days. There will be no registrations of EU nationals and their family members.
- Border controls on all crossings, starting on March 13 for ten days. People will be allowed to enter Slovakia only if they have a permanent or temporary residence permit.
Open border crossings: Austria (Bratislava – Petržalka – Berg Bratislava – Jarovce – Kittsee (road) Bratislava – Jarovce – Kittsee (highway)), Hungary (Milhosť – Tornyosnémeti Medveďov – Vámosszabadi Čunovo – Rajka (highway)), Poland (Vyšný Komárnik – Barwinek, Trstená – Chyžné), Czech Republic (Svrčinovec - Mosty u Jablunkova, Makov - Bílá-Bumbálka, Lysá pod Makytou - Střelná, Horné Srnie - Brumov- Bylnice, Drietoma - Starý Hrozenkov, Nová Bošáca - Březová, Moravské Lieskové - Strání Vrbovce - Velká nad Veličkou, Skalica - Sudoměřice, Holíč - Hodonín, Brodské - Lanžhot, Brodské - Břeclav (highway))
- How Slovakia prepared for the coronavirus
- Do I have the coronavirus? How to proceed if you have a suspicion
- More information about what the coronavirus is and how to protect yourself from the infection (WHO)
- Situation update on EU/EEA and the UK as of March 6 morning
- Q&A: State of emergency declared about coronavirus
17. Mar 2020 at 15:46 | Compiled by Spectator staff