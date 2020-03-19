Cars will be cast away from the Tyršovo embankment

Part of the wild car park is already fenced.

Read and see in this article

-history of the unofficial parking lot

-where to park officially

-see photos of Tyršovo Nábrežie

-what a traffic analyst things about casting cars away from this area

-what bike enthusiasts running a workshop on the Tyršovo embankment think about the revitalisation of this area

The inhabitants of Bratislava and its visitors have got used to parking on Tyršovo Nábrežie on the Danube embankment in recent years. It is just few minutes of walking from the city centre via the Old Bridge and it offers a beautiful view of the Old Town to those parking their cars. But this will change. Along with the revitalisation of nearby Janko Kráľ Park, the Bratislava city council plans to revitalize Tyršovo Nábrežie. After completion, cars will not be allowed to return.

“The idea of revitalization is not to continue to use this space as an unofficial parking lot,” Peter Bubla, spokesman of the Bratislava city council, told The Slovak Spectator.

At the end of February, the city fenced approximately half of the unofficial car park. It firstly planned to prepare this plot for the holding of cultural events, like the IXPO Science and Technology Festival in mid-April and the three-day Majáles open-air festival scheduled for May 1-3. After both events were postponed, the city council wanted to build a temporary accommodation facility for homeless people. It should have served for their quarantine if needed. In the end it decided to build it at Zlaté Piesky resort because the Tyršovo Nábrežie is an inundation area.

The city does not plan to close the remaining part of the unofficial car park for now. The revitalisation of Janko Kráľ Park is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

Cars came after builders

19. Mar 2020 at 7:28 | Jana Liptáková