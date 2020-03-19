Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

New minister will fly in from Washington

SaS put forward a top professional diplomat. Ivan Korčok is a safe pair of hands, analysts say.

Ivan KorčokIvan Korčok (Source: Courtesy by I.K. )

When the new cabinet of ministers takes the reins on Saturday, the new foreign affairs minister will not be present.

Ivan Korčok, future Foreign Affairs Minister of Slovakia, currently serves overseas as the Slovak Ambassador to the US. With the coronavirus raging around the world, he will be forced to stay in home quarantine for 14 days once he makes it back to Slovakia, much like everyone returning to Slovakia from abroad these days.

Korčok's nomination in the cabinet of Igor Matovič was rather unexpected. Some names have leaked and some were rather easy to guess for the media and observers, but the position of the new foreign affairs minister was a field of tips.

“It was a bit of a surprise,” Alexander Duleba of the think-tank Slovak Foreign Policy Association, admitted in an interview with The Slovak Spectator. The junior coalition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) that got the Foreign Affair Ministry under its control, has its own foreign policy expert, Martin Klus. He has been mentioned as the future minister, but in the end the so-far MP of the party is set to become the state secretary (deputy minister) at the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

None of the four parties of the incoming ruling coalition put the Foreign Affairs Ministry among the priorities.

In fact, one of the coalition parties, Sme Rodina, has not given their official attitude to foreign policy issues, while Matovič as new PM has basically no experience in the field.

Related story:Who will sit in Slovakia's next government? Read more 

In this constellation, observers see the nomination of Ivan Korčok as good news and a guarantee of continuity in mainstream foreign policy in Slovakia. Not just because Korčok has been a close collaborator of the outgoing minister Miroslav Lajčák in the past election term.

Safe pair of hands

Milan Nič, a leading Slovak foreign policy expert who currently serves as the senior fellow with the German Council on Foreign Relations, opined that nominating Korčok seems a ration step to take, considering the scarce foreign policy experience of the new prime minister and the coronavirus situation that the world is facing noawadays.

“At the time of a great crisis which we are heading into, this solution meant to bring someone who would be safe pair of hands,” Nič told The Slovak Spectator.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

19. Mar 2020 at 18:02  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: European Union

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics:
Hnutie SME RODINA, Ivan Korčok

Top stories

Žilina-based Kia halts production

The suspension will last two weeks.

Who will sit in Slovakia's next government?

President Zuzana Čaputová has already accepted all the nominations, and will appoint the new cabinet on March 21.

The representatives of the future coalition parties (l-r): Boris Kollár of Sme Rodina, Igor Matovič of OĽaNO, Veronika Remišová of Za Ľudí and Richard Sulík of SaS

UPDATED: A woman positive with coronavirus has died

The autopsy showed that the woman died of an extensive heart attack, not the coronavirus, PM Pellegrini said on March 19.

Illustrative stock photo

Data from mobile carriers to soon unearth Slovakia's COVID-19 hot zones

State analysts will receive data no later than early next week.

Martin Smatana heads the Institute of Health Policies (IZP) at the Health Ministry in Bratislava.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)