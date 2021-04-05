Coronavirus in Slovakia: 158 new cases confirmed (graphs)

The total number of cases has exceeded 365,400.

*This graph does not include the new cases that were identified with antigen tests during the mass testing that took place on October 31-November 1, and on November 7-8.

158 people were positively diagnosed with the coronavirus disease in Slovakia on April 2, the total number increased to 365,400.

Altogether 10,094 people have died, according to the data from the National Health Information Centre. The total number of inactive cases (i.e. people who have recovered from Covid-19 with or without symptoms, and for whom 2-4 weeks have passed since they have received a positive test result or 6 weeks if they were hospitalised with Covid) amounted to 587,640 in the 13th week of 2021.

The laboratories have carried out a total of 2,386,011 PCR tests, 1,831 of which were carried out on April 4. They also performed 138,411 new antigen tests, 746 were positive. The total number of antigen tests amounted to 24,540,364 and 356,496 in total were positive.

Altogether 755,617 people have received their first Covid vaccine shot, and 263,906 have been vaccinated with the second shot as of April 4. To achieve herd immunity in Slovakia, at least 3.3 million people have to be vaccinated.

Slovakia's authorities release the testing results as of midnight the previous day every morning. Starting on March 27, also private labs are involved in testing samples for the coronavirus.

5. Apr 2021 at 11:56 | Compiled by Spectator staff