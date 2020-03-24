Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

The police launch prosecution in the purchase of medical equipment

Incumbent head of state material reserves was interrogated also in connection to dubious purchases of flats.

Kajetán KičuraKajetán Kičura (Source: TASR)

The police will look into several suspicions concerning the Administration of State Material Reserves that have recently emerged in media reports.

The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) has launched ex offo criminal prosecution in connection with the overpriced purchases of medical equipment and the purchase of flats on Konventná Street in Bratislava.

Related articleMatovič criticises COVID-19 tests. Head of the material reserves will be dismissed Read more 

“Since the procedural steps to cast light on the matter are currently underway, we cannot provide more details,” said Michal Slivka, spokesperson of the Police Corps presidium, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Kičura interrogated

Incumbent chair of the Administration of State Material Reserves, Kajetán Kičura, was already interrogated by NAKA. His colleagues from the material reserves who participated in the public procurement in question are also expected to be questioned.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

24. Mar 2020 at 8:39  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Masks will be obligatory, new measures mainly aimed at the elderly

Cabinet and crisis staff sat well into the night, introduced new set of measures.

PM Igor Matovič announces new measures. He called on pensioners to stay home.

Government sets up a permanent crisis staff for coronavirus situation (news digest)

Volkswagen Slovakia will prolong the suspension of its production, while Schaeffler Kysuce sent its employees on corporate holiday. Read the overview of news from March 23.

PM Igor Matovič and the members of the permanent crisis staff Peter Škodný, Robert Mistrík, Peter Visolajský and Vladimír Krčméry.

Ordinary PM has to cope with extraordinary times

Matovič rains on Pellegrini’s final parade: All we found was empty shelves.

PM Igor Matovič and President Zuzana Čaputová

Good news from Slovakia: Seven coronavirus patients released from hospitals

They will stay in home isolation as a precaution.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)