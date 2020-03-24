The police launch prosecution in the purchase of medical equipment

Incumbent head of state material reserves was interrogated also in connection to dubious purchases of flats.

The police will look into several suspicions concerning the Administration of State Material Reserves that have recently emerged in media reports.

The National Criminal Agency (NAKA) has launched ex offo criminal prosecution in connection with the overpriced purchases of medical equipment and the purchase of flats on Konventná Street in Bratislava.

Related article Matovič criticises COVID-19 tests. Head of the material reserves will be dismissed Read more

“Since the procedural steps to cast light on the matter are currently underway, we cannot provide more details,” said Michal Slivka, spokesperson of the Police Corps presidium, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Kičura interrogated

Incumbent chair of the Administration of State Material Reserves, Kajetán Kičura, was already interrogated by NAKA. His colleagues from the material reserves who participated in the public procurement in question are also expected to be questioned.

24. Mar 2020 at 8:39 | Compiled by Spectator staff