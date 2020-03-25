Economic measures in time of the coronavirus

Take a look at the measures that the government has introduced, pending cabinet and parliament approval.

PM Igor Matovič pledged at his March 24 press conference that the government will deal with measures to alleviate the pressure on employers and businesses. Here is a list of new economic measures:

1. The government has introduced allowance to care for a family member in an extraordinary situation. The allowance will be available to parents for children up to 11 years of age or up to 18 years of age if the child has a long-term health condition (like a disability). These cases will not require doctor's approval.

The government has also introduced this crisis allowance for parents of children up to 16 years of age; however, doctor's confirmation is required (meaning the doctor will check on the health condition of the child). The allowance is set at 55 percent of the daily income basis; parents will be able to take turns getting this allowance.

2. The government has introduced a new allowance - quarantine sick leave. It will be 55 percent from the first day and will be paid by the state-run social insurer Socialna Poistovna. (Currently, sick leave is paid by the employer for the first ten days: 25 percent for the first three days, 55 percent after that.)

3. The government has introduced a contribution for employers for keeping a work position. The project will be financed through the European Social Fund or from the state budget. The government will set the amount and the conditions for the contribution.

4. The government has introduced aid for the self-employed, including artists. It will also be paid from the European Social Fund or the state budget. It will be available to all the self-employed persons who had to end or limit their activities due to the coronavirus. The government is to set the exact conditions.

25. Mar 2020 at 21:40 | Martina Raabova