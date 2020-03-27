Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Sagan was a winner the moment he began to pedal a bike

I enjoy my life, says the star of the cycling world.

(Source: Sme)

The first time got on a bike in a competition, he won. Sagan was nine years old and was competing in a time trial near Makov, a village located about 20 kilometres north of Žilina.

When he signed up for another race the next day, this time involving mountain bikes, it ended with the same result. That would probably be enough to give anyone some drive.

In fact, since Peter Sagan started pedalling, he could not have had anything other than a successful finish.

In a sport that is very competitive, with the results influenced by many factors, he resembles King Midas of Greek mythology, who turned everything into gold with his touch. It was a curse for Midas, for food and water were transformed into metal but Sagan has turned everything into a triumph. This is what has charmed fans the most.

Related story:Sagan has published an autobiography Read more 

When he was 13, he had already competed with older students and managed to win 16 races in a year. He was already crowned a Slovak champion.

Today, he holds more than 20 Slovak trophies. The last one he won in 2019 after a race in which he attacked and rode solo almost for the whole day. It is unlikely anybody will repeat his one-man show at Plzeň in the Czech Republic, anytime soon.

A broken bike did not stop him winning

Looking at Sagan’s performance, it seems that cycling is an easy thing to do. No effort required. It is as if he was born to win. Does he need to train at all? How is it possible that while many face various problems, are in poorer form or simply do not perform well enough on the day, Sagan still excels?

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

27. Mar 2020 at 10:00  | Miloslav Šebela

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Peter Sagan

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics:
Faces of Slovakia

Top stories

Two patients recover from coronavirus (news digest)

Piešťany spa will be closed from April, while Lidl sends its elderly employees home. Read the overview of news from March 26.

l-r: PM Igor Matovič, Health Minister Marek Krajčí and Róbert Mistrík

Green light for government to collect data from mobile phones to halt the virus

Public Health Authority will collect data from telecom operators with the exception of the content of messages and phone calls.

Illustrative stock photo

Economic measures in time of the coronavirus

Take a look at the measures that the government has introduced, pending cabinet and parliament approval.

PM Igor Matovic leads his first cabinet session.

An initiative helps survivors of the totalitarian regime

The Post Bellum non-governmental organisation set up a special website and free phone line.

Post Bellum gave masks to the clients of the Ohel David retirement home.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)