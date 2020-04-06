Matovič on the coronavirus map: The atmosphere doesn’t favour more detailed data

A lawyer is critical of the plan to publish the information contained in the coronavirus map.

PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) has stood up for the detailed data about patients positive for coronavirus that recently leaked to the internet.

“As long as there’s no specific personal data, like the house number giving people a hint who from the building tested positively, it’s alright,” he said on March 31. “People should know where the disease is roughly situated.”

He referred to the map that leaked to the internet on March 30 evening, containing the data about infected people such as the names of streets they live on, age, gender and date of testing.

Although there was no name or house number given, in some smaller municipalities or closed neighbourhoods, this is enough to identify infected people.

6. Apr 2020 at 11:42 | Adam Valček