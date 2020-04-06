Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Matovič on the coronavirus map: The atmosphere doesn’t favour more detailed data

A lawyer is critical of the plan to publish the information contained in the coronavirus map.

A map of patients positively diagnosed with the coronavirus.A map of patients positively diagnosed with the coronavirus. (Source: SME)

PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) has stood up for the detailed data about patients positive for coronavirus that recently leaked to the internet.

“As long as there’s no specific personal data, like the house number giving people a hint who from the building tested positively, it’s alright,” he said on March 31. “People should know where the disease is roughly situated.”

He referred to the map that leaked to the internet on March 30 evening, containing the data about infected people such as the names of streets they live on, age, gender and date of testing.

Although there was no name or house number given, in some smaller municipalities or closed neighbourhoods, this is enough to identify infected people.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

6. Apr 2020 at 11:42  | Adam Valček

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

What Matovič talks about when he talks about a blackout

Slovakia is doing a good job flattening the curve so far, analysts suggest.

How we stopped being comrades

Read the text that has just been nominated for the European Press Prize 2020.

The For a Decent Slovakia protest gathering in Bratislava in 2019.

The sale of certain respirators in Slovakia has been banned

There will be some exceptions.

FFP3 respirator

Digital banking is becoming a reality in Slovakia

The COVID-19 pandemic may push banks to jump more intensively on  the digitisation wave.

Peter Ivanka, expert in digital banking at the Slovak IT company Softec

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)