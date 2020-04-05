New coronavirus measures: Mandatory isolation for everybody arriving in Slovakia

The measures will be in place until further notice.

Everybody entering the territory of Slovakia after April 6 at 7:00 will have to undergo mandatory isolation in a facility chosen by the state. The isolation will last until they receive test results showing whether they are infected with the coronavirus or not.

In the case of a negative result, they will have to stay in home isolation for 14 days. The same will apply for everybody living in the same household.

These people will also have to contact their general practitioner and, in the case of children, their paediatrician who will issue necessary documents.

This stems from a new measure introduced by the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ), the SITA newswire reported.

It will be in place until further notice.

What are the exceptions?

The mandatory isolation in the facilities chosen by the state does not apply to:

pregnant women;

people with limited orientation and movement ability;

oncology patients;

people suffering from mental illness and severe mental disorder;

people with special nutritional needs;

people with chronic respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, and epilepsy;

people older than 75 years;

diplomats.

They do, however, need to stay in home quarantine for 14 days.

The measures also do not apply to:

truck drivers;

plane crew and the drivers and the crew of the bus transport securing the transportation of repatriated people to Slovakia;

the drivers and crews of the medical service transporting patients;

the drivers and crew of vehicles transporting organs for transplantation, blood and blood substitutes;

people working in areas within 30 kilometres of the state borders who have a certificate from their employer.

If people fail to observe the new measure, ÚVZ may fine them up to €1,659.

Some Slovak border crossings to open

The police will also open several border crossings for Slovaks returning from abroad on April 6. They will receive information about quarantine and their duties right at the border crossings.

The following border crossings will be opened:

Austria

Jarovce - Kittsee (highway)

Bratislava Petržalka - Berg

Czech Republic

Brodské - Břeclav (diaľnica Drietomá - Starý Hrozenkov)

Svrčinovec - Mosty u Jablunkova

Poland

Vyšný Komárnik - Barwinek

Trstená - Chyžné

Hungary

Čunovo - Rajka (highway)

Šahy - Parassapusta

Milhosť – Tornyosnémethy (R4 express dual-carriageway)

Komárno - Komárom

Ukraine

Vyšné nemecké - Užhorod

Ubľa - Maly Bereznyj

5. Apr 2020 at 20:31 | Compiled by Spectator staff