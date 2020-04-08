Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Kurzarbeit scheme to salvage big employers

Cabinet promises to introduce detailed measures in the following days.

PM Igor Matovič, accompanied by the ministers of economy, finance, labour and others met for the first time with representatives of the big employees’ sector.PM Igor Matovič, accompanied by the ministers of economy, finance, labour and others met for the first time with representatives of the big employees’ sector. (Source: SITA)

In the end the engineering company PPS Group Detva, based in central Slovakia, will not lay off hundreds of its employees for now. The government and the firm’s representatives agreed on help at their April 7 meeting. Negotiations on concrete measures are ongoing and the government promises to reveal them in the following days. The primary aim is to maintain employment in this company.

“PPS is a healthy company; just the opposite, we are prepared to expand and launch new projects, but this situation has slowed us in this flight,” Michal Sýkora, general director of PPS Detva Group, said to the TA3 news channel.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

8. Apr 2020 at 18:09  | Jana Liptáková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Traffic in Bratislava collapsed due to restrictions on movement

Traffic slowed in other regions across the country.

Foreign medical workers living in Slovakia ready to help with coronavirus crisis

The Health Ministry is looking for a way to engage them. It is one of the ways the government is looking to secure enough health care professionals to walk Slovakia through the crisis.

Illustrative stock photo

Coach of Slovakia's hockey team gives up on his salary for COVID-19

Craig Ramsey is said to earn €140,000 a season.

Craig Ramsay.

Coronavirus in Slovakia: Do I really have to stay at home this Easter? (FAQ)

Questions about stricter limits on people's movement during Easter holidays answered.

PM Igor Matovič announces new measures. He called on pensioners to stay home.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)