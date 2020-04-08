Kurzarbeit scheme to salvage big employers

Cabinet promises to introduce detailed measures in the following days.

PM Igor Matovič, accompanied by the ministers of economy, finance, labour and others met for the first time with representatives of the big employees’ sector. (Source: SITA)

In the end the engineering company PPS Group Detva, based in central Slovakia, will not lay off hundreds of its employees for now. The government and the firm’s representatives agreed on help at their April 7 meeting. Negotiations on concrete measures are ongoing and the government promises to reveal them in the following days. The primary aim is to maintain employment in this company.

“PPS is a healthy company; just the opposite, we are prepared to expand and launch new projects, but this situation has slowed us in this flight,” Michal Sýkora, general director of PPS Detva Group, said to the TA3 news channel.

8. Apr 2020 at 18:09 | Jana Liptáková