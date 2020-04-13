What changes for foreigners during the coronavirus outbreak?

The Foreigners’ Police have issued several instructions for foreigners living in Slovakia.

Foreigners living in Slovakia should prepare for several changes caused by the current coronavirus crisis.

The Foreigners’ Police reported several updates on April 10:

all permanent, temporary or “tolerated” residency in Slovakia with an expiration date during the coronavirus outbreak or with an expiration date within one month after the crisis is over will remain valid up to two months after the crisis is over;

a third-country national (person coming from outside the EU) who came to Slovakia legally, is eligible to remain in Slovakia up to one month after the end of the crisis;

a non-EU national who is outside Slovakia during the crisis may apply for renewal of his/her stay in Slovakia or may apply for permanent residency at the respective embassy;

a non-EU national’s residency will not be revoked if he/she does not enter Slovakia within 180 days since the granting of residency;

the Foreigners’ Police department will accept all documents, even if they are older than 90 days, if a non-EU national has not left Slovakia from the end of the current crisis until he/she makes an application for a residency;

all time limitations have been extended for the entire duration of the current crisis.

13. Apr 2020 at 20:47 | Compiled by Spectator staff