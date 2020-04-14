Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

This is what empty Bratislava looks like in blossom

Pictures showing the atmosphere of the Slovak capital in the last days.

Blue Church (St Elizabeth's Church)Blue Church (St Elizabeth's Church) (Source: Ján Pallo)

As travelling is not currently possible, the team of our Spectacular Slovakia travel guides offers various travel stories in our special tourism section.

They introduce sights in Slovakia or give you a taste of the current atmosphere of some places most of us are not able to visit.

This time we walked through empty streets of Bratislava as spring is the most beautiful season in the city and we want you to visit from home.

You can read more about the Slovak capital in our Bratislava City Guide. It helps you discover not only places and local tips but also stories that give you the feeling that through them you have experienced something new.

Read more Bratislava-related stories here.

14. Apr 2020 at 13:43  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Bratislava

