This is what empty Bratislava looks like in blossom

As travelling is not currently possible, the team of our Spectacular Slovakia travel guides offers various travel stories in our special tourism section.
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!
They introduce sights in Slovakia or give you a taste of the current atmosphere of some places most of us are not able to visit.
This time we walked through empty streets of Bratislava as spring is the most beautiful season in the city and we want you to visit from home.
You can read more about the Slovak capital in our Bratislava City Guide. It helps you discover not only places and local tips but also stories that give you the feeling that through them you have experienced something new.
Read more Bratislava-related stories here.
14. Apr 2020 at 13:43 | Compiled by Spectator staff