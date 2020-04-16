Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA PODCAST

An Ecuadorian in Čadca: Slovaks are like watermelons, Ecuadorians like avocados

Spectacular Slovakia visits Ecuadorian Jorge Mancero in Čadca.

Jorge Mancero volunteers at the European Youth Centre KERIC in Čadca, northern Slovakia, alongside other global volunteers.Jorge Mancero volunteers at the European Youth Centre KERIC in Čadca, northern Slovakia, alongside other global volunteers. (Source: FB KERIC)

He comes from Ecuador’s capital, Quito, and helps locals in the town of Čadca, northern Slovakia, as one of several international volunteers at the European Youth Centre KERIC.

Jorge Mancero says he likes his experience in the north of the country but admits it is a challenge. He enjoys Slovak food but misses salty bananas.

Listen to the latest episode to hear Jorge’s perspective on Slovakia, stories about Ecuador, and what he will miss after he leaves the country.

Listen to the episode:

Listen to Spectacular Slovakia podcast via:

The Spectacular Slovakia podcast is delivered every week to subscribers of The Slovak Spectator directly in their inboxes. For more information on online subscription, click here.

16. Apr 2020 at 0:33  | Peter Dlhopolec

Theme: Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)

