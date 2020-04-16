Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Black Hawks and daily plans. How testing is carried out in excluded communities

COVID-19 has so far been detected in 14 settlements, and there are more than a thousand such communities in Slovakia.

BystranyBystrany (Source: TASR)

In early April, PM Igor Matovič announced the government had information that some 1,500 people returned to Roma settlements around Slovakia from abroad.

Throughout the country, new COVID-19 infection epicentres might have emerged around the country and that was why he insisted that the settlements needed to be tested.

The armed forces were deployed for this purpose. Between Friday, April 3 and Tuesday, April 14, they took altogether 2,560 samples at more than a hundred localities.

The armed forces also used American-made Black Hawk helicopters. These are helping to transport healthcare materials and samples to labs.

Eight teams working in the field have been able to take between 150 and 250 samples every day. Based on the Atlas of Roma Communities, about 207,000 Roma live in excluded communities.

Testing in the settlements

Number of Roma - about 440,000

Number of Roma communities - 1,053

Number of segregated communities outside municipalities - 693

Number of tested localities as of April 15 - 103

Number of samples taken as of April 14 - 2,560

They are thus not testing everyone, only selected at-risk groups, like people who have returned from abroad and their circle. The selection of people who will be tested is up to the Zdravé Regióny (Healthy Regions) organisation running with the financial support of the Health Ministry.

The testing has not confirmed what is known as the community spreading of the novel coronavirus infection, the positive cases are more individuals.

"We are still well off and we do not need to quarantine large areas of Slovakia," said Chief Hygienist Ján Mikas.

As of Thursday, they have tested 110 Roma settlements, and the COVID-19 infection has been confirmed in 14 of them, OĽaNO MEP and former government proxy for Roma communities, Peter Pollák, said ahead of the session of the crisis staff.

How the testing goes

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

16. Apr 2020 at 11:56  | Roman Cuprik

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Roma community

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

What Slovakia and New Zealand (don't) have in common

We are all struggling with the new reality. Some more than others.

Igor Matovic, the kingmaker who became the king.

Medical experts, not economists will decide on shops. But the world is more diverse than that, says Sulík

The government will present its plan of easing coronavirus measures in Slovakia next Monday.

Richard Sulík

Government to help all employers and self-employed affected by COVID-19

The Slovak parliament has yet to approve German-style Kurzarbeit measures.

Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina).

Sign language interpreter: Social media likes decided a gesture for Matovič

Barbara Randušková interprets press conferences held by PM Igor Matovič to sign language.

Interpreter Barbara Randušková during one of the press conferences.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)