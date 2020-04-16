Hygienists give green light for entrance and final exams at secondary schools

Schools have to follow strict hygiene rules.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Schoolchildren will be allowed to take entrance as well as final exams at secondary schools, in both full-time and extramural studies.

This stems from the permission issued by the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) on April 15.

They have to follow strict hygienic rules . This includes:

exams need to be taken in the largest room of the school facility;

examiners have to be at least 2 metres from one another;

every examiner and student needs to wear a mask;

examiners and students should use their own pens;

examiners and students should restrict any personal contact, including handshakes, and should avoid touching their faces and masks with hands;

examiners and students need to watch their medical condition (including body temperature, respiratory problems, cough);

in the case of school leaving exams (maturita), only one student should enter the examination room; in the case of entrance exams, two students can enter the room, but there should be at least 2 metres between them;

in the case of practical exam, there should be 2 metres between the workplaces where the exam is taken, no more than 2 students should take the group exam at the same time.

Before the start of the exam, all examiners and students will have their body temperature measured. Those with some coronavirus symptoms will be automatically excluded from the exams.

Moreover, there should be disinfectants placed in the facility, and it is necessary to disinfect and air the rooms where the exams are taken.

No drinks and food are allowed during the exams. If they take more than four hours, there needs to be a lunch break lasting at least 30 minutes. While eating, there should be a 2-metre distance between people. More examination committees cannot have lunch at the same time.

16. Apr 2020 at 13:43 | Compiled by Spectator staff