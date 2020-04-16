Kuciak murder trial: Kočner denies meeting in Zlatý Kľúčik hotel after the murder

The trial of the people charged in the case of the murders of journalist Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová, and businessman Peter Molnár, continued on April 16 with the reading of the documentary evidence.

Of the three people charged with the murder in this proceeding, only Marian Kočner was present. Tomáš Szabó and Alena Zsuzsová asked for it to be held in their absence.

The proceeding was held under strict hygiene measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The number of people and journalists allowed in the courtroom is limited. However, the court has enabled a voice recording to be made by the media present.

The trial will continue on April 29 and 30.

Objection to the testimonies of Kuciak’s colleagues

The 11th day of the proceeding started with reading of the testimony of Martin Rudohradský, who works for the importer of Citroën and Peugeot. When talking to the police, he identified the vehicle in which the murderers came to Veľká Mača, and also the year of production.

Based on this information, the investigators started searching for the vehicle and later came to Szabó and Miroslav Marček.

The judge then read the testimony of Kuciak’s colleague from the Aktuality.sk newsroom, Veronika Šmiralová. She talked mostly about the topics Kuciak was working on.

16. Apr 2020 at 22:59 | Compiled by Spectator staff