Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA PODCAST

Red Stone Castle houses a replica of Michelangelo’s Madonna of Bruges

The Renaissance fortress, located in Častá in the Bratislava Region, is a well-preserved castle set in the Small Carpathians.

Red Stone Castle (Červený Kameň) in Častá, Bratislava Region, easily accessible by public transport, serves as a furniture museum in the first place. (Source: Matej Chrvala)

Michelangelo Buonarroti’s Madonna of Bruges is hidden in the Red Stone Castle (Červený Kameň) in the village of Častá in the Bratislava Region.

It is a replica, but the world knows only four other places - New York, Edinburgh, Florence and Washington, D. C. – where the Madonna of Bruges replica is exhibited.

Apart from this, the Renaissance fortress, hugely influenced by Italian architecture, serves as a furniture museum, housing several unusual furniture pieces. The huge castle itself, set in the Small Carpathians, is well-known for its extensive cellars and summer events as well.

Nevertheless, Red Stone Castle is currently closed due to the pandemic, but people can follow Facebook to learn more about the site's history.

Listen to the episode:

Listen to Spectacular Slovakia podcast via:

The Spectacular Slovakia podcast is delivered every week to subscribers of The Slovak Spectator directly in their inboxes. For more information on online subscription, click here.

23. Apr 2020 at 8:00  | Peter Dlhopolec , James Thomson

