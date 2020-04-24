Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Anti-corruption pledges helped OĽaNO to power – new programme shows how they will implement them

Transparency alone is not enough, says anti-corruption group.

(Source: TASR)

Prime Minister Igor Matovič’s political career has been built on a very vocal and unrelenting campaign against corruption since he first got into parliament in 2010.

This same message helped him to victory in recent parliamentary elections, political commentators have agreed, as strong anti-corruption sentiment and antipathy towards the scandal-hit Smer party, which had been in power for 12 of the previous 14 years, helped Matovič’s Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) party to an unexpectedly big win with almost 25 percent of the vote.

Now, the new government has presented in its programme for the coming four-year parliamentary term, and rooting out corruption is at the heart of it.

“While in power, we undertake to always tell the truth and act honestly. We will approach public finance and state property as good treasurers and will not tolerate any corruption,” the first page of the 121-page document states.

The entire first chapter - five pages - is dedicated to battling graft.

Corruption front and centre in programme

24. Apr 2020 at 7:35  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

Theme: Hnutie SME RODINA

