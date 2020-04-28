Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

From Holíč to Kopčany on bike. Tourist infrastructure on the Slovak-Czech border growing

Cycling route in the popular area should be ready to use next year.

Church of St. Margaret of Antioch, KopčanyChurch of St. Margaret of Antioch, Kopčany (Source: Jana Liptáková)

The town of Holíč in western Slovakia started construction work on the cycling route that will connect Holíč with the village of Kopčany.

Its aim is to connect Holíč Castle with the Church of Saint Margaret of Antioch and then connect it with a bridge over the river Morava near Kopčany, which continues to Moravian village of Mikulčice. It will be financed by the operational programme Interreg V-A Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

>> Learn more about places worth visiting with our travel guide.

Related story:Mikulčice-Kopčany region strives for UNESCO inscription Read more 

The overall length of the newly-built or modernised cycling route and tourist trails should be about 2.7 kilometres. The town informed that archaeological research is ongoing due to construction work. The route should be ready next year.

The bridge for cyclists and pedestrians connecting Kopčany and Mikulčice opened only recently.

28. Apr 2020 at 0:48  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Pellegrini better than Matovič at handling the coronavirus, survey shows

The Focus agency conducted the poll before Slovakia revealed its exit strategy.

PM Igor Matovič (left) was a guest on the TV programme Na telo, hosted by Michal Kovačič (right), on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Coalition clash over Judicial Council. Two judges elected despite pledges

Parliament has not yet approved the programme statement but coalition parties have already breached it.

Judicial Council session

Slovakia tries to take a deeper breath as measures ease

The country embarks on its way out of the anti coronavirus measures, Matovič government embarks on its way to restore the judiciary with a stumble.

Bookshops were among the ones that opened again on April 22.

Analyst: Coronavirus spread has slowed down thanks to disciplined people

Martin Smatana says that a second and third wave of the coronavirus epidemic is possible.

Martin Smatana heads the Institute of Health Policies (IZP) at the Health Ministry in Bratislava.

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)