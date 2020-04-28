From Holíč to Kopčany on bike. Tourist infrastructure on the Slovak-Czech border growing

Cycling route in the popular area should be ready to use next year.

The town of Holíč in western Slovakia started construction work on the cycling route that will connect Holíč with the village of Kopčany.

Its aim is to connect Holíč Castle with the Church of Saint Margaret of Antioch and then connect it with a bridge over the river Morava near Kopčany, which continues to Moravian village of Mikulčice. It will be financed by the operational programme Interreg V-A Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

The overall length of the newly-built or modernised cycling route and tourist trails should be about 2.7 kilometres. The town informed that archaeological research is ongoing due to construction work. The route should be ready next year.

The bridge for cyclists and pedestrians connecting Kopčany and Mikulčice opened only recently.

28. Apr 2020 at 0:48 | Compiled by Spectator staff