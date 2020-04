Eastern Slovakia hit by an earthquake

It woke up the inhabitants of Michalovce and its surroundings.

The inhabitants of Michalovce (Košice Region) and its surroundings were woken up at night between April 23 and 24 by shaking beds and objects. The east of the country was hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5.

The epicentre was close to the Tušická Nová Ves, with a depth of about 20 kilometres, the iMeteo.sk website reported.

An earthquake of this magnitude is quite strong, particularly for Slovakia, according to the website.

24. Apr 2020 at 9:51 | Compiled by Spectator staff