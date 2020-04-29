Swiss trams worth €76,000 will arrive to Čierny Balog

New tram carriages will be ready for Slovakia in March 2021.

Čiernohorská railway (ČHZ) was successful in a tender for six projects from around the world and obtained 17 tram carriages and accompanying infrastructure from the Swiss canton of Basel.

Director of ČHZ, Aleš Bílek, said that by obtaining the tram carriages for €75,772, they saved about €51 million, being the cost of new trams, he said for the SITA newswire.

In the spring of next year, 17 tram carriages for an atypical narrow gauge track that will pass through Čiernohorská valley will arrive.

Besides tourist aims, they will also commute workers, with the support of the Banská Bystrica self-governing region, the Podbrezová Ironworks and Hronec – ZLH PLUS Hronec Foundry.

Horehronie region successful

ČHZ obtained trams and infrastructure as part of the Revitalisation of Čiernohorská Valley project from the Swiss canton of Basel, where the Walderburgerbahn company invests in modernisation. The offer of Horehronie was evaluated as the most successful among six offers from Germany, Austria and Romania.

ČHZ is currently working on project documents for the renewal and electrifying of the railway part of the future Podbrezová – Valaská - Hronec - Čierny Balog track. The track can be used by a thousand travellers per day. The renewal project should end in five years.

Bílek said that ČHZ will receive the carriages in March 2021 and alongside complicated transport, as well land and depo would have to be ready by then.

“This project will certainly make the development of tourism more intense in the Horehronie region and so will contribute to the financial and personal stabilisation of the activities linked with National Cultural Monument of Čiernohorská Railway, conducted mainly by volunteers for 35 years,” said Ján Lunter, head of the Banská Bystrica self-governing region, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

The railway is one of the most visited attractions in the region. It transports about 70,000 visitors per year.

29. Apr 2020 at 13:54 | Compiled by Spectator staff