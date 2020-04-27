Bolt launches electric scooter sharing system in Bratislava

E-scooters may be an alternative to the city's public transport.

While taxi services were banned in Bratislava more than one month ago, the innovative transportation service company, Bolt, has launched an electric scooter sharing system in response to the outbreak of COVID-19, which offers an alternative to the city's public transport. Bolt promises to disinfect them regularly.

The current fleet numbers 200 scooters and the company will extend this if there proves to be sufficient interest.

To use a scooter, those interested need to download the Bolt app, create an account and choose a method of payment. The scooter app is similar to the taxi service app. It costs €0.50 to unlock a scooter and 15 cents per minute they are used up to €15, which would be the price for a whole day.

The scooters are limited to a maximum speed of 25 km/h, although users can choose to set them at “beginner” mode which limits them to 15 km/h.

Related article Alternative taxi services deliver food instead of people Read more

The scooters are equipped with GPS, which provides data about where they are parked and whether they are ready for use. The scooters are located in Bratislava’s centre, close to public transport hubs and other busy places in the city like Stará Tržnica (Old Market Hall) in the centre, Trnavské Mýto and Šafárikovo Square. After use the scooters should be parked in the areas marked on the app’s map. If they are left elsewhere, the user will be fined €30.

The app also has information about the maximum range of the scooters, so users should be not afraid of renting one with a discharged battery. The company will collect the scooters every evening to charge them and transport them to their individual places across the city each morning.

27. Apr 2020 at 18:36