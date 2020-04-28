Slovakia and coronavirus: People fear for the economy the most

They are also afraid of the coronavirus infection.

People in Slovakia are slightly more concerned about the economic problems the pandemic will cause rather than infection itself, a recent survey has shown.

More than 80 percent of inhabitants of Slovakia are concerned about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the national economy.

About 58 percent fear for their income and future work opportunities, showed the first results of the survey as part of the international project, in which experts from the Faculty of Art's Psychology Department at Pavol Jozef Šafárik University (UPJŠ) in Košice participated.

Psychologists set out to map all factors that can impact the psyche and the decision-making of people during the current pandemic, as part of the worldwide project called COVIDiSTRESS Global Survey, implemented under the auspices of Aarhus University in Denmark.

In countries around the world

“Scientists from all around the world are cooperating within the open science project,” said Jana Nezkusilová, member of the Košice scientific team and psychologist, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

28. Apr 2020 at 13:44 | Compiled by Spectator staff