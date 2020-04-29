Items in shopping cart: View
International jury has chosen four finalists for the Oskár Čepan award

Laureate will be announced on November 13.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

Finalists of the 25th Annual Oskár Čepan Award are Ludmila Hrachovinová, Daniela Krajčová, Kristián Németh and Jozef Pilát. This decision was made by an international jury.

The award is meant for artists younger than 40 years of age who engaged attention through a portfolio of visual artworks. The laureate should be announced on November 13.

The international jury evaluated portfolios of 35 artists and the choice was made based on the consistency, will to explore, precision, humour and creative ambitions of authors.

Concerns about current topics

For the first time in 25 years in the history of the prize, the experts of jury met online.

“Most of the artists who applied communicate with their art a clever criticism of society and its institutions,” the jury said in a statement, as quoted by the SITA newswire. “With a calibrating of strong artistic show and language, they give voice to common concerns on current topics of today.”

The Oskár Čepan Award was established in 1996. Participation in the competition is not limited by a specific art medium. The project has been organised by Foundation – Centre of the Contemporary Art since 2001, with the financial support of the Collective platform, the Residency Unlimited programme and Foundation Trust for Mutual Understanding.

The exhibition of the current year will take place in New Synagogue in Žilina from October 2 to December 6, 2020.

29. Apr 2020 at 13:48  | Compiled by Spectator staff

