Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Iconic Grössling bath is closer to resurrection

The city has announced an international architectural competition to restore the historical bathhouse.

Friedrich Weinwurm, Ignác Vécsei: Steam and healing spa Grössling, Bratislava, Vajanského Embankment 11; 1929 – 1930. Friedrich Weinwurm, Ignác Vécsei: Steam and healing spa Grössling, Bratislava, Vajanského Embankment 11; 1929 – 1930. (Source: Olja Triaška Stefanović)

You can immerse yourself not only in the water, but also into the atmosphere, conversation or book. Thus the topic of immersion has become the main idea of ​​restoring the legendary Grössling bathhouse in the very centre of Bratislava. In addition to the original bathhouse’s functions, it will be enriched with the function of a library and a reading room, a café and a residence for artists. What the bathhouse will look like after the refurbishment and what and where its new functions will be located will be decided by the international architectural competition for the restoration of the now defunct bath. The Bratislava city council and its Metropolitan Institute of Bratislava (MIB) announced the competition in mid-March.

“Our intention is to salvage the Grössling bathhouse and offer its future visitors something unique and special for Bratislava,” Gábor Bindics from MIB told The Slovak Spectator.

The competition brief assumes the capacity of pools to be approximately 145 people and another 70 people in saunas. Existing sitting and swimming pools should be revitalised and supplemented by at least two new pools - a recreational indoor pool and a recreational outdoor pool. These together should have approximately 155 square metres and a capacity of approximately 51 people. There is also a possibility of building a pool with salty water, while such a pool used to be here based on documents from 1895. The location of the new pools is up to the architects.

The brief counts on a café, which is to become an open space with a children’s zone and a reading room with newspapers and new books.

Related articleHistoric bathhouse Grössling gears up for reconstructionRead more 

Part of the project will be the revitalisation of the building’s surroundings and the park on Medená Street. At present, this park has a transit character. Most of the paved areas are used for parking and the greenery is in a neglected condition. After the revitalisation this space should become a quality urban public space. The specific solution and appearance of the park will be clear after the evaluation of the submitted proposals.

“For example, between the bathhouse and the park from Medená Street there are some original yellow Keramit tiles, which were once used throughout the city in the early 20th century,” says Bindics, adding that they would like to see them used in this project.

The city also plans to preserve the historic industrial elements in the historic boiler room - two boilers by the Brunner company as well as a 40-metre smokestack.

New function: library

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

30. Apr 2020 at 10:58  | Jana Liptáková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Crisis feeds extremism. Matovič gov't performance crucial to preventing it

Politicians need to be careful about their language too.

Not in our house

Autocrats feel a chance against media once again

Small media can make contributions that far exceed their circulation number, writes Beata Balogová.

Beata Balogová speaks to one of the For a Decent Slovakia protests in 2018 on behalf of Slovakia's journalists. Balogová also serves as the vice-chair of the executive board of the International Press Institute.

Inspectorate deals with police intervention against Roma children in Krompachy

The mother of the children from the quarantined settlement claims the police beat them.

FAQ: Crossing the borders amid COVID-19 measures in Slovakia

A less strict regime for some people, mainly those living in cross-border regions, applies as of May 1.

The border crossing near Rajka

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)