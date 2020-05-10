Železná Studnička to get a facelift

Have a look at the visualisations.

One of the most popular natural attractions in the capital is to get a facelift. Železná Studnička, as well as attracting visitors with its scenery, will also soon have a new promenade.

The new look was chosen via a competition which was won by the architect studio What Architects. The renovation should keep the natural character of the area and make the whole environment more attractive, the Index daily reported.

The competition was launched at the end of last year by the City of Bratislava, the Metropolitan Institute of Bratislava (MIB) and the General Investor of Bratislava (GIB).

Boating, fishing, observing plants and animals

Its aim was to generate proposals for the extended promenade on Železná Studnička from the former Ferdinand Bath (crossroad Kačín) around two ponds through Drieňovské Lúky to the end at nearby Snežienka.

The length of the path is 1.4 kilometres and the overall space, not including the water areas is 31,000 square metres.

The aim is to make Železná Studnička more accessible to people and also to protect precious areas.

Three teams made it to the finale. The solution of What Architects in cooperation with studios 3:0 Landschaft Architektur + Prokos was chosen as the most appropriate.

Jetties alongside both lakes and the opportunity to observe plants and animals in the wetlands thanks to the footbridges will be new attractions. Visitors may also take advantage of the opportunities for boating and fishing. There should be space for leisure time with the whole family.

Hand in hand with nature

The premise of the solution lies with barrier-free access to the surface of ponds. The organisers also appreciated the fact that the winning solution works with the existing nature in a very non-intrusive way.

“In particular, it addresses the modification of the existing vegetation, and its creative maintenance, where with simple interventions such as branching trees and creating breaks in dense vegetation to "reveal" the attractions of the site, the possibilities for observing the landscape can be extended,” the organisers noted, as quoted by Index.

The plan also includes sensitive planting of new woods at Drieňovské Lúky. A road or cycle path may also pass through the renovation.

10. May 2020 at 9:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff