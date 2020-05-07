Visit Plavecký Castle – popular ruins in Small Carpathians

Suitable for children.

Plavecký Castle is a popular tourist location at the foot of the Small Carpathians.

It takes about 45 minutes of driving from Bratislava to reach the village of Plavecké Podhradie, where a hike to the castle begins.

The blue tourist mark starts in the middle of the village and leads visitors to the castle. The path continues through an alley of trees. It takes about 30 minutes to climb to the castle. The forest walk is not demanding, suitable for children and older people.

Cave and former hillfort

The castle was built in the second half of the 13th century. In the second half of the 16th century, it was rebuilt asRenaissance fortification. The castle was damaged in the 18th century and has been in a state of dilapidation since then.

Plavecká Cave is located near the castle, as well as Pohanská, a former Celtic hillfort.

There are no opening hours, the castle always open. Neither is there an admission fee.

7. May 2020 at 13:01 | Compiled by Spectator staff