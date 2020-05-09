Vysoká – a short hike not far from Bratislava

The trip is suitable for families with children.

Learn more about interesting places in Slovakia with our Slovakia travel guide.

Many people are seeking an escape into nature during the pandemic. If you are one of them and live in Bratislava or its surroundings, be sure to include Vysoká peak in your outdoor plans.

The hike starts in the village Kuchyňa which can be reached from Bratislava in about 35 minutes by car. There are two paths to choose – one marked with red, another with blue.

The blue path takes between an hour and an hour and a half to get to the top, it depends on your tempo. The terrain is only steep close to the top, making this trip popular for families with children and dog-walkers.

9. May 2020 at 9:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff