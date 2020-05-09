Vysoká – a short hike not far from Bratislava

Learn more about interesting places in Slovakia with our Slovakia travel guide.
Many people are seeking an escape into nature during the pandemic. If you are one of them and live in Bratislava or its surroundings, be sure to include Vysoká peak in your outdoor plans.
The hike starts in the village Kuchyňa which can be reached from Bratislava in about 35 minutes by car. There are two paths to choose – one marked with red, another with blue.
The blue path takes between an hour and an hour and a half to get to the top, it depends on your tempo. The terrain is only steep close to the top, making this trip popular for families with children and dog-walkers.
Spectacular Slovakia travel guides
- A helping hand in the heart of Europe thanks to the Slovakia travel guide.
- Detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.
- Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!
- See some selected travel articles, podcasts, traveller's needs as well as other guides dedicated to Nitra, Trenčín Region, Trnava Region and Žilina Region.
9. May 2020 at 9:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff