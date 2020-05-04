Poll shows increasing trust in politicians

Five politicians are trusted more than distrusted.

People are starting to trust politicians more. This stems from a poll carried out by the Focus agency for the private broadcaster TV Markíza in April 2020.

While in January, President Zuzana Čaputová was the only politician whom people trusted more than distrusted, in the current poll, Čaputová is joined by three other politicians: ex-PM Peter Pellegrini of Smer, PM Igor Matovič of the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO), and Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár of Sme Rodina.

The poll was carried out between April 15 and 17 on 1,016 respondents.

President still on the top

Čaputová remains the most trusted politician in Slovakia. While 62 percent of respondents said they trust her, only 30 percent do not trust her.

Second came Pellegrini with 55-percent trust. 39 percent of respondents said they distrust him.

The third most trusted politician in Slovakia is Matovič, who grew steeply compared to the January poll. While he earned the trust of only 30 percent of respondents at the beginning of the year, this time he gained the trust of 48 percent of respondents. As much as 44 percent of respondents said they distrust him.

The difference between the former and incumbent prime ministers is not big, and Pellegrini is successful mostly among undecided voters, said Martin Slosiarik, head of Focus, as quoted by the Sme daily.

Matovič is followed by Kollár with 46-percent trust, while 44 percent of respondents distrust him.

“The reason may be that a high number of former Smer voters who have lost trust in Robert Fico but not Peter Pellegrini are among Sme Rodina voters,” Slosiarik opined for Sme.

The fifth most trusted politician is Economy Minister Richard Sulík of Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) with 34-percent trust. However, as much as 55 percent of respondents distrust him.

4. May 2020 at 13:04 | Compiled by Spectator staff