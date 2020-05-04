Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections
LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Green light for Matovič as pressure to reopen country mounts

The government got the MPs' confidence to carry out its plan. Experts say that if it does well, it can avert the threat of the further rise of extremism in the country.

The government of Igor Matovič got its plan approved by the parliament on April 30. The government of Igor Matovič got its plan approved by the parliament on April 30. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

The coronavirus is still dominating the news in Slovakia, but a look back at last week’s happenings proves the country has somewhat recovered from the initial shock as other issues are gaining more attention. The expectedly lengthy recovery from the anti-coronavirus measures is one of them.

Matovič gets a green light, but first things first

Most MPs of the ruling coalition demonstrated that they stand behind the programme statement that Igor Matovič’s government submitted for their confidence vote. On the last day of April they gave a green light to the Ordinary PM and his ministers to carry out their plans, which are more concrete in some areas than in others.

Related articleEnvironmental campaigners left disappointed by government programme Read more 

But first they need to get the economy back on track, or at least as close to being back on track as possible. The daily count of new coronavirus cases was in the single digits over the last week in Slovakia, prompting Economy Minister Richard Sulík to call for a faster reopening of the economy. He seems to have managed to persuade Matovič too, so much so that the prime minister even made a U-turn on Slovak Radio on Saturday, saying schools might open this school year, within two weeks even, if the numbers continue to be favourable. This sharply contrasts his statement from a few weeks ago, when he said with 100-percent certainty that schools would remain closed until the end of this school year. Governmental analysts have listed a number of reasons why schools should open, but it is epidemiologists who will have the final say, Matovič insists.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

4. May 2020 at 14:03  | Michaela Terenzani

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Low number of coronavirus cases helps lift more measures

Experts stress the importance of observing the measures as we cannot afford a second epidemic wave.

PM Igor Matovič while introducing the further liberation of coronavirus measures.

Poll shows increasing trust in politicians

Five politicians are trusted more than distrusted.

l-r: Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár, President Zuzana Čaputová and PM Igor Matovič

Environmental campaigners left disappointed by government programme

Pre-election promises fail to make it into plans.

Illustrative stock photo, Trenčín

Inside a hospital red zone: How health workers fight COVID-19 in Slovakia

The ward is silent, yet health workers in protective suits work tirelessly to help COVID-19 patients.

Chief physician Ivan Kocan and doctor Ján Lazor check a COVID-19 patient's medical condition.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)