Slovakia: Investment advisory guide (online content)

The Investment Advisory Guide provides Slovakia basics and well-arranged information about the economy, the labour market, investor support, relocation, legislation, real estate and investment opportunities in Slovakia.
Slovakia is the largest car producer per capita in the world with several carmakers located in Bratislava (VW, Audi, Porsche, Škoda), Trnava (Peugeot, Citroën), Nitra (Jaguar) and Žilina (Kia).
The current print version of the Investment advisory guide can be purchased in our shop. Online content with links to all articles from the guide is published in the lower part of this article.
The second strongest industry in Slovakia is the electrotechnical industry, which is supported by companies in Galanta, Nitra, and Nové Mesto nad Váhom, to mention a few. Other sectors with a tradition in Slovakia are the chemical industry and forestry.
IT is a promising sector in Slovakia, where apart from Bratislava, strong IT clusters have also been built in Košice and Žilina.
Slovakia has become home to several business service centres, most of which are currently located in Bratislava, with opportunities to spread into other parts of Slovakia.
The trend of transitioning the economy towards services is evident by the presence of several startups and R&D centres, many of which can utilise EU funds or the state’s investment incentives, in Slovakia.
Online content of Investment Advisory Guide
Slovakia basics
- Country basics (Area; Land use; Population; Nationalities; Religion...)
- Important contacts (Information about existing businesses; Support for investors; Ministries; Taxes and customs; Control and audit bodies; Land registry; Banks; Employees, Visa and registration; Associations)
- Slovak infrastructure
- Information on Slovak regions (Bratislava Region; Trnava Region; Trenčín Region; Nitra Region; Žilina Region; Banská Bystrica Region; Prešov Region; Košice Region)
- Types of business companies in Slovakia (advantages and disadvantages)
- The changing face of Slovakia
- Slovakia & central Europe: distances, population
Economy & business environment
- Basics: Economy and business environment (GDP; Main economic activities; FDI; Export & import countries; Utility prices; Transportation costs; Bank accounts; 10 largest companies in Slovakia)
- Industry in Slovak regions
- Structure of regional economies
- Chambers of commerce: Contact details
- Consulting firms: Contact details
- Slovakia: a story of economic success
- Analyses: Slovak economy
- Slovakia will hold a prominent position in AI
- Clusters in Slovakia
- Investment highlights
Investment opportunities in Slovakia
- Automotive industry
- Innovations
- Waste management
- Business service centres
- Creative industry
- Intellectual property
Governmental policies & legislation
- Basics (Free trade agreements, Regulation, Ratings, Taxes, Business entities, Public finances & taxes)
- Largest law firms in Slovakia
- Law firms in Slovakia: Contact details
- Top lawyer: Some opportunities only come during revolutionary times
- Top deals of law firms in Slovakia
- Who is who: attorneys in Slovakia
Investor support
Real estate
- Industrial parks in Slovakia
- Project timelines (based on different methods of acquiring industrial space)
- Timeline: The construction of a new plant
- 5 things to remember when purchasing a plot in Slovakia
- FAQ: Buying and selling a property in Slovakia
- FAQ: Renting an apartment in Slovakia
- Real estate prices in Slovakia
- Flats (total sale price)
- Flats (sale price per m2)
- Houses (sale price)
- Rent: Residential properties
- Rent & Sale: Offices
- Rent & Sale: Retail space
- Rent & Sale: Industry and storage
- Construction firms: Contact details
- Real estate consulting: Contact details
- Real estate agencies: Contact details
- Developers: Contact details
- Ongoing projects by developers Corwin, Lucron, MartinDevelopment, Stavflex, Vydrica development, YIT
- Real estate market overview
- Top 5 real estate projects in Bratislava
- Innovation centre
- New urban district in Bratislava
Labour market & education
- Basics (Comparison of Slovakia & EU; Wages; Unemployment; Economically active population; Employment; Trade unions)
- Timeline: Mass recruitment
- Employment relations in Slovakia (Employment contract; Types of employment contracts; Sick leave; Terminating an employment relationship)
- FAQ: Working in Slovakia
- Job portals: Contact details
- HR companies in Slovakia: Executive search firms; Human capital consulting firms; Recruitment agencies
- Labour market: overview
Foreigners in Slovakia
- Trade licences and doing business in Slovakia
- FAQ: What foreigners ask before relocation to Slovakia
- FAQ: EU citizens - dealing with immigration authorities
- FAQ: Non-EU citizens - dealing with immigration authorities
- Relocation companies: Contact details
