Slovakia: Investment advisory guide (online content)

Your key to understanding the Slovak business environment

The Investment Advisory Guide provides Slovakia basics and well-arranged information about the economy, the labour market, investor support, relocation, legislation, real estate and investment opportunities in Slovakia.

Slovakia is the largest car producer per capita in the world with several carmakers located in Bratislava (VW, Audi, Porsche, Škoda), Trnava (Peugeot, Citroën), Nitra (Jaguar) and Žilina (Kia).

The current print version of the Investment advisory guide can be purchased in our shop. Online content with links to all articles from the guide is published in the lower part of this article.

The second strongest industry in Slovakia is the electrotechnical industry, which is supported by companies in Galanta, Nitra, and Nové Mesto nad Váhom, to mention a few. Other sectors with a tradition in Slovakia are the chemical industry and forestry.

IT is a promising sector in Slovakia, where apart from Bratislava, strong IT clusters have also been built in Košice and Žilina.

Slovakia has become home to several business service centres, most of which are currently located in Bratislava, with opportunities to spread into other parts of Slovakia.

The trend of transitioning the economy towards services is evident by the presence of several startups and R&D centres, many of which can utilise EU funds or the state’s investment incentives, in Slovakia.

Slovakia basics

Economy & business environment

Investment opportunities in Slovakia

Governmental policies & legislation

Investor support

Real estate

Labour market & education

Foreigners in Slovakia

7. May 2020 at 8:50