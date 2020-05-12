Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Ferrata at Skalka is closed. Falcon found a nesting place there

Visitors would disturb the animals.

Ferrata at SkalkaFerrata at Skalka (Source: Youtube)

The Ferrata compound at Skalka close to Kremnica is closed for the public until the end of May.

Ivan Petráš from Mountain Rescue Service Kremnické mountains wrote on Facebook that the prolonged date of closure is due to nature protection – the peregrine falcon is nesting at the location.

Despite the notice, several visitors with Ferrata equipment still head to the compound. An increased movement of people was spotted also in the part called Trubačova Veža, which disturbs the falcon nesting close to the Ferrata path.

Environmentalists are calling on the public to respect the closure of the compound and not enter it.

12. May 2020 at 13:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

