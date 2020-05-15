Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Slovak-developed COVID-19 tests put to use

The tests can be adjusted for other kinds of epidemics if needed in the future. Slovakia received 100,000 of them as a donation.

Pavol Cekan developed the new COVID-19 test in Slovakia.

The Slovak-made coronavirus tests that scientists announced they were developing in early April have been registered.

The VDetect COVID-19 RT-qPCR tests, were originally expected to be registered by the end of April, but the authors say they had delayed the registration after they found a way to increase the sensitivity of the test and have thus spent more time adjusting it.

The State Institute for the Control of Drugs (ŠÚKL) registered the novel coronavirus test on May 14.

COVID-19 test made in Slovakia

PM Igor Matovič said that tests are important for Slovakia's preparedness in the event a second wave.

"As of today, the state-run laboratories will be using these tests, there is no reason for them to buy them somewhere else," Matovič said. If testing numbers are maintained as they have been in the past weeks, the tests should last Slovakia some 40 days.

Potential for future epidemics too

15. May 2020 at 17:14  | Compiled by Spectator staff

