Wooden rafts on Dunajec River are back on the water

Tourists return to the popular attraction.

(Source: TASR)

The traditional wooden rafts beloved by tourists have returned to the Dunajec River in northeast Slovakia. You can discover the many other beauties of the region with our Tatras guide.

The detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.

Visitors can raft and rent bikes under strict measures. There are 15 wooden rafts available, with a maximum capacity of ten passengers each. All passengers should wear masks and maintain distance from each other.

The 10-kilometre stretch of the Dunajec, Majere-Červený Kláštor-Lesnica, which lies on the Polish-Slovak border, is suitable for rafting.

18. May 2020 at 13:11  | Compiled by Spectator staff

