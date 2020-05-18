Wooden rafts on Dunajec River are back on the water

Tourists return to the popular attraction.

The traditional wooden rafts beloved by tourists have returned to the Dunajec River in northeast Slovakia. You can discover the many other beauties of the region with our Tatras guide.

Visitors can raft and rent bikes under strict measures. There are 15 wooden rafts available, with a maximum capacity of ten passengers each. All passengers should wear masks and maintain distance from each other.

The 10-kilometre stretch of the Dunajec, Majere-Červený Kláštor-Lesnica, which lies on the Polish-Slovak border, is suitable for rafting.

Listen to our podcast and learn how does it feel to raft Dunajec:

18. May 2020 at 13:11 | Compiled by Spectator staff