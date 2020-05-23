Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Fearless fox is an inseperable part of Rainer’s chalet

Tourists share their food with it.

(Source: TASR)

A fox, familiarly called Eliška, is an attraction at Rainer’s chalet in the High Tatras, easy to discover with our Tatras guide. The animal is lured to the spot by tourists who feed it with their food.

Detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.

This animal has lost its natural shyness and regularly visits the surroundings of the chalet. Many tourists plan their visit to the chalet because of the fox.

Environmentalists are not happy to see it. Foxes can spread dangerous diseases.

23. May 2020 at 9:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

