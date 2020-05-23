Fearless fox is an inseperable part of Rainer’s chalet

Tourists share their food with it.

A fox, familiarly called Eliška, is an attraction at Rainer’s chalet in the High Tatras, easy to discover with our Tatras guide. The animal is lured to the spot by tourists who feed it with their food.

This animal has lost its natural shyness and regularly visits the surroundings of the chalet. Many tourists plan their visit to the chalet because of the fox.

This animal has lost its natural shyness and regularly visits the surroundings of the chalet. Many tourists plan their visit to the chalet because of the fox.

Environmentalists are not happy to see it. Foxes can spread dangerous diseases.

23. May 2020 at 9:25 | Compiled by Spectator staff