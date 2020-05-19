Jaguar Land Rover restores operation in Nitra

Plant currently running one-shift operation.

Jaguar Land Rover in Nitra restored its production. (Source: Courtesy of Jaguar Land Rover)

Nitra-based carmaker Jaguar Land Rover renewed its operation on May 18, after a nearly two-month closure.

Currently, only one shift is running, and the company plans to start full production gradually in the coming weeks.

“The production will follow strict measures to protect the health and safety of our employees,” said Russell Leslie, the operating director of Jaguar Land Rover in Nitra.

Carmaker adopts strict measures

The carmaker provided masks to its employees at the very beginning of the pandemic, sewn by its staff as part of the #spolutozvladneme initiative. They have made more than 8,500 masks.

They follow strict hygienic measures, disinfecting and cleaning exteriors and interiors, including the production lines. Special signs reminding staff to maintain 2-metre distances have been placed, along with the installation of thermal cameras. Employees also have their body temperature measured. In the cafeteria, the carmaker installed transparent plastic separators near the tables.

The carmaker has banned any visits to the plant and business trips.

In addition, the company prepared a special leaflet informing their employees about the new measures, and they will all undergo training.

19. May 2020 at 0:53 | Compiled by Spectator staff