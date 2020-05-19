Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Jaguar Land Rover restores operation in Nitra

Plant currently running one-shift operation.

Jaguar Land Rover in Nitra restored its production.Jaguar Land Rover in Nitra restored its production. (Source: Courtesy of Jaguar Land Rover)

Nitra-based carmaker Jaguar Land Rover renewed its operation on May 18, after a nearly two-month closure.

Currently, only one shift is running, and the company plans to start full production gradually in the coming weeks.

“The production will follow strict measures to protect the health and safety of our employees,” said Russell Leslie, the operating director of Jaguar Land Rover in Nitra.

Carmaker adopts strict measures

The carmaker provided masks to its employees at the very beginning of the pandemic, sewn by its staff as part of the #spolutozvladneme initiative. They have made more than 8,500 masks.

Related articleBratislava Volkswagen plant launches three-shift operation in late May Read more 

They follow strict hygienic measures, disinfecting and cleaning exteriors and interiors, including the production lines. Special signs reminding staff to maintain 2-metre distances have been placed, along with the installation of thermal cameras. Employees also have their body temperature measured. In the cafeteria, the carmaker installed transparent plastic separators near the tables.

The carmaker has banned any visits to the plant and business trips.

In addition, the company prepared a special leaflet informing their employees about the new measures, and they will all undergo training.

19. May 2020 at 0:53  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Automotive

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Masks will not be compulsory in public, schools open in June

Slovakia enters fourth stage of easing coronavirus measures.

PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) when introducing the 4th phase.

Battle against coronavirus almost over, a different kind of “war” about to break out

It has been an eventful week for the judiciary and for the human rights defender.

PM Igor Matovič

Justice Minister: Pandemic was not a good start for those who are new to government

Mária Kolíková has high expectations for her project of redrawing the court map. In fighting corruption, she takes inspiration from Austria.

Mária Kolíková serves as the justice minister in the government of Igor Matovič.

Slow investigation of Vadala’s communication: Police representatives quarrel over responsibility

The communication was recently published by several media outlets. Those in top police posts ask why it had not been analysed.

The site of the murder in Veľká Mača
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)