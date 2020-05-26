Veľký Choč: Hike to heaven

A magical place with one of the best views in Slovakia.

Mountain peak Veľký Choč is located at the border between the Orava and Liptov regions. Thanks to its volcanic top bare of trees, it offers one of the best views in Slovakia, even though its altitude of 1,607 metres does not put it among the highest hills in Slovakia. For more inspiration for hikes in Žilina region, check our guide.

It is possible to see the Western, High and Low Tatras from its peak, which hikers can reach by starting in one of six villages or towns (Vyšný Kubín, Jasenová, Valaská Dubová, Ružomberok, Lisková and Lúčky).

Sometimes, multiple groups of tourists with separate cars start the hike from different places and exchange the keys to their respective cars at the top so they can use another trail to go down.

The shortest route, which takes hikers around 2 hours and 40 minutes to complete, starts in Valaská Dubová. Alternatively, hikers can leave their cars in Ružomberok, take a bus to Spa Lúčky (which includes a popular waterfall), hike to Veľký Choč (4:05 hours) and return directly to Ružomberok (3:30 h).

The hike to Veľký Choč is demanding and does not offer many views on the way up. However, once hikers make the final ascent above the tree line, the view is truly spectacular.

26. May 2020 at 21:36 | Compiled by Spectator staff