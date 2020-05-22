Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

E-quarantine failed to launch as scheduled, people are waiting at border crossings

Fitness centres plan a protest and UK government appointed its new ambassador to Slovakia. Roundup of news from May 22.

People queuing in front of the Foreigners Police in Bratislava. People queuing in front of the Foreigners Police in Bratislava. (Source: SITA)
  • 1 person was positively diagnosed with the coronavirus disease in Slovakia on May 21, increasing the total number to 1,503. See the detailed coronavirus statistics here.

Coronavirus measures

  • The D4 highway near Jarovce, Bratislava was blocked on Friday evening. People arriving in Slovakia are advised to use the Berg border crossing, where groups of people returning to the country started gathering in the afternoon, waiting for the expected launch of the eKarantena smart quarantine app. It was expected to start working at 3 pm, but this has not happened at time of publication.
Citizens and residents who want to return to Slovakia wait at the Berg border crossing from Austria. They want to return only when the smart quarantine app is launched, to avoid being sent to state quarantine. Citizens and residents who want to return to Slovakia wait at the Berg border crossing from Austria. They want to return only when the smart quarantine app is launched, to avoid being sent to state quarantine. (Source: TASR)
  • Fitness centres want to go back to business immediately. Even after the significant easing of measures in Slovakia this Wednesday, they are not allowed to open. The Union of Fitness Centres of Slovakia has thus announced a protest for Monday - they plan to block the D1 highway between Zeleneč and Triblavina, at the entrance to Bratislava, at 6:30 in the morning. They say they are ready to file a petition and sue the state for violating their constitutional rights.
  • The Kto pomôže Slovensku (Who Helps Slovakia) initiative will conclude its fundraising activities aimed at helping health care workers and people working on the frontline. They have raised €1.3 million. The initiative will now redirect their help to creating links between those who need help and those who want to help.
  • The Trnava Hospital has removed the tent where patients were filtered before entering the hospital. Patients can now enter the hospital directly.

Business and economy news

Diplomatic community in Slovakia

  • The British government has appointed Nigel Baker to be the UK's new envoy to Slovakia. He is expected to take up the post in August to replace the current Ambassador Andrew Garth. Baker is not a complete newcomer to Slovakia: between 1993-1996 he served as the chargé d'affaires in Bratislava. He has since served as ambassador in Bolivia and the Vatican. (TASR)

Football to return

  • The top national football league should restart on June 13, but only half of the originally planned rounds are expected to be played. (Sme)

Some weekend read:

22. May 2020 at 18:40  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Asteroids approach our planet almost daily. Collision is unlikely

New York City flattened in a fictional asteroid impact scenario in 2019. Minor Planet Center publishes all close approaches.

This view of asteroid Bennu ejecting particles from its surface on Jan. 6, 2019, was created by combining two images taken by the NavCam 1 imager aboard NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft.

The smart quarantine app is ready for use (news digest)

Ministers have warned of the underground water pollution near Bratislava.

The new app for smart quarantine.

How the app for smart quarantine will work

The state is expected to monitor people via their own mobile phones.

Airbnb properties may alter Slovakia's rental market

Hundreds of flats on Airbnb are unused due to COVID-19.

The real estate rental market in Slovakia is being affected by new factors, including uncertain economic developments and the return of Slovaks from abroad.
