E-quarantine failed to launch as scheduled, people are waiting at border crossings

- 1 person was positively diagnosed with the coronavirus disease in Slovakia on May 21, increasing the total number to 1,503. See the detailed coronavirus statistics here.
Coronavirus measures
- The D4 highway near Jarovce, Bratislava was blocked on Friday evening. People arriving in Slovakia are advised to use the Berg border crossing, where groups of people returning to the country started gathering in the afternoon, waiting for the expected launch of the eKarantena smart quarantine app. It was expected to start working at 3 pm, but this has not happened at time of publication.
- Fitness centres want to go back to business immediately. Even after the significant easing of measures in Slovakia this Wednesday, they are not allowed to open. The Union of Fitness Centres of Slovakia has thus announced a protest for Monday - they plan to block the D1 highway between Zeleneč and Triblavina, at the entrance to Bratislava, at 6:30 in the morning. They say they are ready to file a petition and sue the state for violating their constitutional rights.
- The Kto pomôže Slovensku (Who Helps Slovakia) initiative will conclude its fundraising activities aimed at helping health care workers and people working on the frontline. They have raised €1.3 million. The initiative will now redirect their help to creating links between those who need help and those who want to help.
- The Trnava Hospital has removed the tent where patients were filtered before entering the hospital. Patients can now enter the hospital directly.
Business and economy news
- The Trnava-based PSA automotive plant will re-start a three-shift operation on Monday. (Sme)
- The raised cap on contactless payments has changed the way people shop and pay in Slovakia.
- Slovak MEPs criticise the law that the government presented to aid travel agencies to deal with the coronavirus crisis.
Diplomatic community in Slovakia
- The British government has appointed Nigel Baker to be the UK's new envoy to Slovakia. He is expected to take up the post in August to replace the current Ambassador Andrew Garth. Baker is not a complete newcomer to Slovakia: between 1993-1996 he served as the chargé d'affaires in Bratislava. He has since served as ambassador in Bolivia and the Vatican. (TASR)
Football to return
- The top national football league should restart on June 13, but only half of the originally planned rounds are expected to be played. (Sme)
22. May 2020 at 18:40 | Compiled by Spectator staff