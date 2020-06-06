Volunteers cleaned surroundings of Liptovská Mara, finding broken boat

Opening of summer season is scheduled on June 6.

About 200 volunteers cleaned the banks of the Liptovská Mara dam. These were mainly people from the tourism sector, who were home temporarily due to closed shops and services. While picking up trash, they found a broken boat, a child seat and a tyre.

The aim was to prepare the surroundings of Liptovská Mara for the summer season. It is scheduled to open June 6 with a cycling event. To find information on how to spend time at Liptovská Mara, check our Žilina guide.

“Tourism needs to restart and the people who create it voluntarily participated in our call,” said Katarína Šarafínová of the Regional Organisation of Tourism Liptov Region, as quoted by the TASR newswire. She added that the volunteers gathered trash into 285 plastic bags.

Director of the Liptov regional organisation, Darina Bartková, said that many people mistake the surroundings of Liptovská Mara for a waste dump.

“I hope that in this way we point out that Liptov nature should be a refuge for all of us, a place for active or passive relaxation,” Bartková told the TASR newswire. “It is always better to take trash with yourself or find a place for it in nearby trash bins,” she added.

Cleaning surrounding of Liptovská Mara (Source: TASR)

6. Jun 2020 at 6:33 | Compiled by Spectator staff