Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

New attraction near Trnava: the biggest private rosarium

There is a long tradition of growing roses in the village.

(Source: Medolandia)

The village of Dolná Krupá near Trnava is a popular spot among tourists. Besides a manor house and mead producer Medolandia, it has the biggest private rosarium in Slovakia. If you want to discover all the unique places of the Trnava region, check out our guide.

With this guide you’re sure to find that “Little Rome” is larger than life and ready to welcome you with open arms (and mead). With this guide you’re sure to find that “Little Rome” is larger than life and ready to welcome you with open arms (and mead).

The rose-growing tradition in Dolná Krupá has strong roots. The first mentions of this tradition were made in 1910; the rosarium of the Countess Mária Henrieta Choteková was mentioned in the press. Thanks to Choteková, people around the world knew the manor in Dolná Krupá.

The Rose Countess, as she was called, grew more than 6,000 roses in her rosarium. She owned a complete collection of roses from the northern regions and she exported them throughout Europe, the US, and Canada. The rosarium vanished after 1945, but the tradition of rose-growing in Dolná Krupá persisted.

Taste petals in mead

The new rosarium is named after Mária Henrieta Choteková. It was founded in April 2019 thanks to Mr Kudláč and his wife of the Apimed company. In the first phase, they planted more than 1,000 roses of 88 kinds under the supervision of Johannes Kalbus, the founder of the rose garden (Rosengärtnerei) near Alfdorf in Germany.

The biggest representation belongs to the Rose Countess Mária Henrieta, consisting of 341 roses whose petals are used to produce special mead Mária Henrieta, available for purchase in Medolandia.

Related story:Trnava region travel guide: Unearth the spectacular splendours of Little Rome Read more 

“We are very happy to follow this beautiful tradition and have almost one-third of the historic roses bred before 1914,” said Peter Kudláč, owner of the Apimed company and founder of the rosarium.

Return of a special rose

This year, they have obtained a precious novelty in the rosarium, Kudláč said. They planted the Ignis rose originating from the rose garden of Countess Choteková, who bred it in 1934.

“Today, it is a very rare rose and we are thankful for our rose friends from Germany who sent it to Slovakia,” Kudláč noted. “After six long years, the Ignis has returned to its birthplace.”

There is a plan to expand the rosarium for roses linked to Dolná Krupá and varieties bred by Slovak breeders.

The roses are blooming for the first time in June, and it is possible to observe their beauty. The rosarium is open to the public. During the weekends at 16:00 and 16:30, there are guided tours linked to mead tasting. Refreshments can be bought at the Mária Henrieta restaurant.

Our Spectacular Slovakia travel guides are available in our online shop.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Trnava Trnava

2. Jun 2020 at 16:08  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

COVID-19 causes restaurant owners to sell their businesses

Hundreds of gastro facilities are being advertised on real estate websites.

A waiter brings a meal to a customer in a Chinese restaurant in Bratislava on May 20, 2020.

Trianon is a trauma for Hungary even a hundred years later

Slovaks and Hungarians look at the events that led up to the Trianon Treaty differently.

Hungarian delegation is leaving the castle Big Trianon after signing the treaty on June 4, 1920.

Some borders start opening ahead of the summer season (news digest)

Matovič and co. visited Czechia. Even foreigners living in Slovakia can travel to Croatia.

PM Matovič, Deputy PM Veronika Remišová and Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok on board the flight to Prague for the official visit to the Czech Republic on June 3.

Iconic pharmacy Salvator in Bratislava is closer to new life

Bratislava city council wants to resurrect pharmacy after becoming exclusive owner.

The Salvator pharmacy has been closed for more than two decades.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)