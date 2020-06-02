New attraction near Trnava: the biggest private rosarium

There is a long tradition of growing roses in the village.

The village of Dolná Krupá near Trnava is a popular spot among tourists. Besides a manor house and mead producer Medolandia, it has the biggest private rosarium in Slovakia. If you want to discover all the unique places of the Trnava region, check out our guide.

The rose-growing tradition in Dolná Krupá has strong roots. The first mentions of this tradition were made in 1910; the rosarium of the Countess Mária Henrieta Choteková was mentioned in the press. Thanks to Choteková, people around the world knew the manor in Dolná Krupá.

The Rose Countess, as she was called, grew more than 6,000 roses in her rosarium. She owned a complete collection of roses from the northern regions and she exported them throughout Europe, the US, and Canada. The rosarium vanished after 1945, but the tradition of rose-growing in Dolná Krupá persisted.

Taste petals in mead

The new rosarium is named after Mária Henrieta Choteková. It was founded in April 2019 thanks to Mr Kudláč and his wife of the Apimed company. In the first phase, they planted more than 1,000 roses of 88 kinds under the supervision of Johannes Kalbus, the founder of the rose garden (Rosengärtnerei) near Alfdorf in Germany.

The biggest representation belongs to the Rose Countess Mária Henrieta, consisting of 341 roses whose petals are used to produce special mead Mária Henrieta, available for purchase in Medolandia.

Related story: Trnava region travel guide: Unearth the spectacular splendours of Little Rome Read more

“We are very happy to follow this beautiful tradition and have almost one-third of the historic roses bred before 1914,” said Peter Kudláč, owner of the Apimed company and founder of the rosarium.

Return of a special rose

This year, they have obtained a precious novelty in the rosarium, Kudláč said. They planted the Ignis rose originating from the rose garden of Countess Choteková, who bred it in 1934.

“Today, it is a very rare rose and we are thankful for our rose friends from Germany who sent it to Slovakia,” Kudláč noted. “After six long years, the Ignis has returned to its birthplace.”

There is a plan to expand the rosarium for roses linked to Dolná Krupá and varieties bred by Slovak breeders.

The roses are blooming for the first time in June, and it is possible to observe their beauty. The rosarium is open to the public. During the weekends at 16:00 and 16:30, there are guided tours linked to mead tasting. Refreshments can be bought at the Mária Henrieta restaurant.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/sRmQLJAwOYA

Our Spectacular Slovakia travel guides are available in our online shop.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Trnava

2. Jun 2020 at 16:08 | Compiled by Spectator staff